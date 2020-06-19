All apartments in New York
752 Broadway St 4E
752 Broadway St 4E

752 Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

752 Broadway, New York, NY 10003
NoHo

Amenities

dishwasher
elevator
doorman
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
Amazing Large Studio Loft in the Heart of NoHo - Property Id: 264745

Available Immediately~NoHo

****NO FEE****

Stunning JR1 with huge sleep loft. Lots of light, massive windows and soaring ceilings. Separate dining area. Loads of closet space.

Doorman/elevator/laundry/dishwasher. Amazing location! Subway right outside the front door.

Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 752 Broadway St 4E have any available units?
752 Broadway St 4E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 752 Broadway St 4E have?
Some of 752 Broadway St 4E's amenities include dishwasher, elevator, and doorman. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 752 Broadway St 4E currently offering any rent specials?
752 Broadway St 4E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 752 Broadway St 4E pet-friendly?
No, 752 Broadway St 4E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 752 Broadway St 4E offer parking?
No, 752 Broadway St 4E does not offer parking.
Does 752 Broadway St 4E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 752 Broadway St 4E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 752 Broadway St 4E have a pool?
No, 752 Broadway St 4E does not have a pool.
Does 752 Broadway St 4E have accessible units?
No, 752 Broadway St 4E does not have accessible units.
Does 752 Broadway St 4E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 752 Broadway St 4E has units with dishwashers.
