752 Broadway St 4E

Amazing Large Studio Loft in the Heart of NoHo - Property Id: 264745
Available Immediately~NoHo
****NO FEE****
Stunning JR1 with huge sleep loft. Lots of light, massive windows and soaring ceilings. Separate dining area. Loads of closet space.
Doorman/elevator/laundry/dishwasher. Amazing location! Subway right outside the front door.
Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.
No Pets Allowed
