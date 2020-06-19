752 Broadway St 4E

Amenities

dishwasher elevator doorman some paid utils microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities doorman elevator

Amazing Large Studio Loft in the Heart of NoHo - Property Id: 264745



Available Immediately~NoHo



****NO FEE****



Stunning JR1 with huge sleep loft. Lots of light, massive windows and soaring ceilings. Separate dining area. Loads of closet space.



Doorman/elevator/laundry/dishwasher. Amazing location! Subway right outside the front door.



Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264745

Property Id 264745



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5714076)