75 Bedford Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

Come home to this stunning 19.6 foot wide West Village Townhouse featuring Flemish bond brick in the Greek Revival style. Located on one of the most desirable landmarked streets in the West Village. 75 Bedford is one of an exclusive row of six houses which are among the oldest in the neighborhood. As you enter, behind the historically restored facade, you will find a meticulously designed modern interior with an abundance of natural light throughout designed by the architect M.N. Ahari. This home features a glass and steel great room with 18' ceilings which opens up into a two tiered private garden with floating steps that accesses a private communal garden if you so desire. The kitchen has top of the line appliances, Quartz counter tops, finger tap open and close cabinetry, and Havabasa limestone floors. 75 Bedford comes complete with 4 bedrooms and 4 baths. The master bedroom boasts a soaking tub, double sinks, a rain forest shower and a large closet with custom built-ins. Another bedroom has a private terrace overlooking the garden and stairs that take you one flight up to the roof deck. The finished basement has a laundry room with Miele Washer Dryer and a fourth bath. This home is private, serene and is a welcome combination for mindful contemplation and elegant entertaining.



Please note this is a furnished rental for 2 months up to 1 year. NO FEE