Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:10 AM

75 Bedford Street

75 Bedford Street · (212) 381-6558
Location

75 Bedford Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit TOWNHOUSE · Avail. now

$18,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Come home to this stunning 19.6 foot wide West Village Townhouse featuring Flemish bond brick in the Greek Revival style. Located on one of the most desirable landmarked streets in the West Village. 75 Bedford is one of an exclusive row of six houses which are among the oldest in the neighborhood. As you enter, behind the historically restored facade, you will find a meticulously designed modern interior with an abundance of natural light throughout designed by the architect M.N. Ahari. This home features a glass and steel great room with 18' ceilings which opens up into a two tiered private garden with floating steps that accesses a private communal garden if you so desire. The kitchen has top of the line appliances, Quartz counter tops, finger tap open and close cabinetry, and Havabasa limestone floors. 75 Bedford comes complete with 4 bedrooms and 4 baths. The master bedroom boasts a soaking tub, double sinks, a rain forest shower and a large closet with custom built-ins. Another bedroom has a private terrace overlooking the garden and stairs that take you one flight up to the roof deck. The finished basement has a laundry room with Miele Washer Dryer and a fourth bath. This home is private, serene and is a welcome combination for mindful contemplation and elegant entertaining.

Please note this is a furnished rental for 2 months up to 1 year. NO FEE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 Bedford Street have any available units?
75 Bedford Street has a unit available for $18,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 75 Bedford Street have?
Some of 75 Bedford Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 Bedford Street currently offering any rent specials?
75 Bedford Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Bedford Street pet-friendly?
No, 75 Bedford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 75 Bedford Street offer parking?
No, 75 Bedford Street does not offer parking.
Does 75 Bedford Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75 Bedford Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Bedford Street have a pool?
No, 75 Bedford Street does not have a pool.
Does 75 Bedford Street have accessible units?
No, 75 Bedford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Bedford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 75 Bedford Street does not have units with dishwashers.
