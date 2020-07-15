737 Park Avenue

Amenities

Tastefully designed custom 3 bedroom, 5 bathroom home by top AD 100 designer Mark Cunningham perfectly situated on the Gold Coast of Park Avenue at the foot of the 72nd Street Central Park entrance. This corner apartment streams natural light through the south facing windows while offering a most charming tree line view.Perfect for entertaining and relaxation alike, this 3132 SF residence features a gracious living and dining room with rift and quartered solid oak flooring throughout. The windowed eat-in kitchen features marble floors and countertops, custom Varenna cabinetry, Miele appliances, Franke sinks, and a separate adjoining pantry area.The corner master suite has two generous walk-in closets and two windowed bathrooms with custom vanities, Dornbracht fixtures, soaking tub, glass-enclosed showers, heated floors, and steam room.Located in a separate wing of the apartment, the two additional bedrooms have their own bathrooms. One of the bedrooms was transformed into a home theater/ bar and lounge area. The rooms are accessed through a study/library that can be closed off for privacy, perfect for pleasure reading, work, or a board game.Behind the kitchen private staff quarters/office can be accessed by its own service entrance and are discreetly closed off with its own ensuite bath and laundry area.The entire home is equipped with a state of the art home automation system designed and implemented by Kraus Hi-Tech including sound, lighting, security, high-speed internet (with multiple routers), a full tech stack closet, and electronic shades in every room.737 Park boasts the rare combination of prewar elegance and modernized infrastructure and amenities (full building upgrade only a few years ago), and therefore rightfully takes its place among the best of Park Avenue buildings. The building staff includes a 24-hour doormen, porters and elevator attendants. Amenities include a fitness center, playroom, garden room with catering kitchen and adjoining courtyard, and bicycle/stroller storage.This magnificent turnkey home is available fully furnished through Labor Day 2021.