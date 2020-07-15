All apartments in New York
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:35 PM

737 Park Avenue

737 Park Avenue · (212) 444-7872
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

737 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3E · Avail. now

$39,950

3 Bed · 5 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
gym
elevator
doorman
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
doorman
elevator
gym
internet access
media room
sauna
Tastefully designed custom 3 bedroom, 5 bathroom home by top AD 100 designer Mark Cunningham perfectly situated on the Gold Coast of Park Avenue at the foot of the 72nd Street Central Park entrance. This corner apartment streams natural light through the south facing windows while offering a most charming tree line view.Perfect for entertaining and relaxation alike, this 3132 SF residence features a gracious living and dining room with rift and quartered solid oak flooring throughout. The windowed eat-in kitchen features marble floors and countertops, custom Varenna cabinetry, Miele appliances, Franke sinks, and a separate adjoining pantry area.The corner master suite has two generous walk-in closets and two windowed bathrooms with custom vanities, Dornbracht fixtures, soaking tub, glass-enclosed showers, heated floors, and steam room.Located in a separate wing of the apartment, the two additional bedrooms have their own bathrooms. One of the bedrooms was transformed into a home theater/ bar and lounge area. The rooms are accessed through a study/library that can be closed off for privacy, perfect for pleasure reading, work, or a board game.Behind the kitchen private staff quarters/office can be accessed by its own service entrance and are discreetly closed off with its own ensuite bath and laundry area.The entire home is equipped with a state of the art home automation system designed and implemented by Kraus Hi-Tech including sound, lighting, security, high-speed internet (with multiple routers), a full tech stack closet, and electronic shades in every room.737 Park boasts the rare combination of prewar elegance and modernized infrastructure and amenities (full building upgrade only a few years ago), and therefore rightfully takes its place among the best of Park Avenue buildings. The building staff includes a 24-hour doormen, porters and elevator attendants. Amenities include a fitness center, playroom, garden room with catering kitchen and adjoining courtyard, and bicycle/stroller storage.This magnificent turnkey home is available fully furnished through Labor Day 2021.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 737 Park Avenue have any available units?
737 Park Avenue has a unit available for $39,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 737 Park Avenue have?
Some of 737 Park Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 737 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
737 Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 737 Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 737 Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 737 Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 737 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 737 Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 737 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 737 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 737 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 737 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 737 Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
