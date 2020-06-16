713 East 9th Street

Amenities

**Unbelievable views of the Empire State Building from this IMMACULATE East Village 3BR with balcony** Ever wished you had a really nice balcony and roof-top terrace with views of the city? Well, look no further! This fantastic 3BR has newly polished oak HARDWOOD floors, an open kitchen complete with GIANT BREAKFAST BAR, MICROWAVE and DISHWASHER, renovated checkerboard tiled bathroom, and 3 bedrooms! Plus, a laundry room is located in the basement. This building borders a landscaped park that can be viewed from the roof-top terrace, and is one block to Tompkins Square Park, lots of East Village restaurants, neighborhood pubs, hundreds of galleries, the best nightlife in the city, and the L TRAIN! Enter into a world of its own, right in the heart of Manhattan! I specialize in locating Manhattan's most unique properties. Please contact me with your specialized real estate needs.