New York, NY
713 East 9th Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:31 PM

713 East 9th Street

713 East 9th Street · (917) 747-8125
Location

713 East 9th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4B · Avail. now

$4,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
**Unbelievable views of the Empire State Building from this IMMACULATE East Village 3BR with balcony** Ever wished you had a really nice balcony and roof-top terrace with views of the city? Well, look no further! This fantastic 3BR has newly polished oak HARDWOOD floors, an open kitchen complete with GIANT BREAKFAST BAR, MICROWAVE and DISHWASHER, renovated checkerboard tiled bathroom, and 3 bedrooms! Plus, a laundry room is located in the basement. This building borders a landscaped park that can be viewed from the roof-top terrace, and is one block to Tompkins Square Park, lots of East Village restaurants, neighborhood pubs, hundreds of galleries, the best nightlife in the city, and the L TRAIN! Enter into a world of its own, right in the heart of Manhattan! I specialize in locating Manhattan's most unique properties. Please contact me with your specialized real estate needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 East 9th Street have any available units?
713 East 9th Street has a unit available for $4,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 713 East 9th Street have?
Some of 713 East 9th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 East 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
713 East 9th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 East 9th Street pet-friendly?
No, 713 East 9th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 713 East 9th Street offer parking?
No, 713 East 9th Street does not offer parking.
Does 713 East 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 713 East 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 East 9th Street have a pool?
No, 713 East 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 713 East 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 713 East 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 713 East 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 713 East 9th Street has units with dishwashers.
