All apartments in New York
Find more places like 71 W 12th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
71 W 12th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

71 W 12th St

71 West 12th Street · (330) 880-1482
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Greenwich Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

71 West 12th Street, New York, NY 10011
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $4100 · Avail. now

$4,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
NO FEE Beautiful 1 bed apartment - Property Id: 298764

Fully renovated apartment features oak-wood floors, with natural sunlight throughout the apartment, a fully equipped separate super-sized kitchen with stainless steel appliances,granite counter-tops and lots of cabinet space. Beautiful bathroom with ceramic tiled walls, and Cesar-stone marble floors. This unit has an abundance of closet space, a walk-in closet, and a open and spacious living room.

Located in the heart of Greenwich Village this pre-war building sits in a trendy quiet area, very convenient to a variety of restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and everything else you need. just steps from Washington Square Park.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298764
Property Id 298764

(RLNE5850361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 W 12th St have any available units?
71 W 12th St has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 71 W 12th St have?
Some of 71 W 12th St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 W 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
71 W 12th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 W 12th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 71 W 12th St is pet friendly.
Does 71 W 12th St offer parking?
No, 71 W 12th St does not offer parking.
Does 71 W 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 71 W 12th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 W 12th St have a pool?
No, 71 W 12th St does not have a pool.
Does 71 W 12th St have accessible units?
No, 71 W 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 71 W 12th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 71 W 12th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 71 W 12th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
63 Wall Street
67 Wall Street Ct
New York, NY 10005
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity