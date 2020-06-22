71 W 12th St

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

NO FEE Beautiful 1 bed apartment - Property Id: 298764



Fully renovated apartment features oak-wood floors, with natural sunlight throughout the apartment, a fully equipped separate super-sized kitchen with stainless steel appliances,granite counter-tops and lots of cabinet space. Beautiful bathroom with ceramic tiled walls, and Cesar-stone marble floors. This unit has an abundance of closet space, a walk-in closet, and a open and spacious living room.



Located in the heart of Greenwich Village this pre-war building sits in a trendy quiet area, very convenient to a variety of restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and everything else you need. just steps from Washington Square Park.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298764

Property Id 298764



(RLNE5850361)