71 Park Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr concierge doorman on-site laundry parking bike storage garage

Huge, full of charm 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in the heart of Murray Hill, looking right over Park Avenue with bright western exposure. All new renovated kitchen and bathrooms. Washer and Dryer in the apartment, fully restored hardwood floors, high beamed ceilings, and a decorative fireplace. AMAZING VALUE, an absolute must see!,This charming fully Renovated 2 bed/2 Full Marble bath Model Apartment on Park Avenue Murray Hill.

Gracious Foyer leading to a bright sunny spacious Living/Dining room with a beautiful white marble Decorative Fireplace and large double windows overlooking Park Avenue. The high beamed ceilings, hardwood floors and paneled doors add just the right touch. The state of the art double windowed large kitchen, has granite counter tops, concealed lighting, marble floors and high end BOSCH stainless steel appliances. BRAND NEW Miele Washer and Dryer are now in the unit. Both bedrooms have windowed marble bathrooms the master with Jacuzzi, the second with enclosed shower.



This Full service CONDOMINIUM, has 24hr concierge, live-in building manager, laundry room, bicycle storage, and 4 apartments per floor.



LOCATION, LOCATION; On Park Avenue between 38th & 39th Street in the city's prestigious Murray Hill district, walking distance to The United Nations, Grand Central Terminal, 5th Avenue NY Public library and Bryan Park, major Subway lines, the Empire State Building, the elegant shops of Fifth Avenue, The Kitano NY Hotel with a finest Japanese Restaurant ' Hakubai', just in front of you. The JP Morgan Library and Museum one block away and the bright lights of Broadway. It is conveniently located 45 minutes from Kennedy International Airport, 30 minutes from La Guardia Airport via car OR a short walk to the Airport bus line.