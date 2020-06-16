All apartments in New York
Find more places like 71 Park Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
71 Park Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

71 Park Avenue

71 Park Avenue · (646) 609-9890
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Murray Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

71 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9-B · Avail. now

$5,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
Huge, full of charm 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in the heart of Murray Hill, looking right over Park Avenue with bright western exposure. All new renovated kitchen and bathrooms. Washer and Dryer in the apartment, fully restored hardwood floors, high beamed ceilings, and a decorative fireplace. AMAZING VALUE, an absolute must see!,This charming fully Renovated 2 bed/2 Full Marble bath Model Apartment on Park Avenue Murray Hill.
Gracious Foyer leading to a bright sunny spacious Living/Dining room with a beautiful white marble Decorative Fireplace and large double windows overlooking Park Avenue. The high beamed ceilings, hardwood floors and paneled doors add just the right touch. The state of the art double windowed large kitchen, has granite counter tops, concealed lighting, marble floors and high end BOSCH stainless steel appliances. BRAND NEW Miele Washer and Dryer are now in the unit. Both bedrooms have windowed marble bathrooms the master with Jacuzzi, the second with enclosed shower.

This Full service CONDOMINIUM, has 24hr concierge, live-in building manager, laundry room, bicycle storage, and 4 apartments per floor.

LOCATION, LOCATION; On Park Avenue between 38th & 39th Street in the city's prestigious Murray Hill district, walking distance to The United Nations, Grand Central Terminal, 5th Avenue NY Public library and Bryan Park, major Subway lines, the Empire State Building, the elegant shops of Fifth Avenue, The Kitano NY Hotel with a finest Japanese Restaurant ' Hakubai', just in front of you. The JP Morgan Library and Museum one block away and the bright lights of Broadway. It is conveniently located 45 minutes from Kennedy International Airport, 30 minutes from La Guardia Airport via car OR a short walk to the Airport bus line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 Park Avenue have any available units?
71 Park Avenue has a unit available for $5,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 71 Park Avenue have?
Some of 71 Park Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
71 Park Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 71 Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 71 Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 71 Park Avenue does offer parking.
Does 71 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 71 Park Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 71 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 71 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 71 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 71 Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 71 Park Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
208 WEST 23RD STREET
208 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity