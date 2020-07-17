All apartments in New York
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

700 W End Ave 6C

700 W End Ave · (347) 415-3515
Location

700 W End Ave, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 6C · Avail. now

$2,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
coffee bar
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
coffee bar
Spacious apartment Upper West Side - Property Id: 306220

Spacious unit with full kitchen, tons of lighting, great closet space, and large living room area ideal for entertaining. Minutes away from Central Park, transit, restaurants, and market places. Will go quickly.

Contact for information. Video tour available

The Upper West Side is full of beautifully maintained brownstones, safe & quiet tree lined streets and impeccably maintained parks and public space! Sandwiched between Columbia University and Lincoln Center, everything you could want for is available at your fingertips. From music venues, rooftop bars, top notch restaurant, there are quiet coffee shops and hidden secrets around every corner. Blessed with two subway lines and several express stops, commuting is a breeze. One thing not to forget is that the UWS is lined with Riverside Park to the West and Central Park to the east. Own a pet or just enjoy the green space? This is the neighborhood for you! Look no further, you've found your new neighborhood!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/700-w-end-ave-new-york-ny-unit-6c/306220
Property Id 306220

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5946310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 W End Ave 6C have any available units?
700 W End Ave 6C has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 W End Ave 6C have?
Some of 700 W End Ave 6C's amenities include pet friendly, coffee bar, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 W End Ave 6C currently offering any rent specials?
700 W End Ave 6C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 W End Ave 6C pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 W End Ave 6C is pet friendly.
Does 700 W End Ave 6C offer parking?
No, 700 W End Ave 6C does not offer parking.
Does 700 W End Ave 6C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 W End Ave 6C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 W End Ave 6C have a pool?
No, 700 W End Ave 6C does not have a pool.
Does 700 W End Ave 6C have accessible units?
No, 700 W End Ave 6C does not have accessible units.
Does 700 W End Ave 6C have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 W End Ave 6C does not have units with dishwashers.
