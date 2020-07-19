70 West 139th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities doorman gym parking bike storage garage

New one-bedroom apartment with southern exposures, a private balcony, and car parking.



Available furnished or unfurnished, with immediate occupancy. This recently-constructed home features beautiful sunlight through an unobstructed southern exposure. Features include a private balcony, dedicated parking space, dedicated bike spot, high ceilings, thru-wall HVAC, wide-plank hardwood floors, a massive bedroom closet, mint-condition kitchen appliances, and a very spacious bath and two hall closets. The efficient and well-designed layout offers generous proportions in every space. In addition, the building has green energy features that should translate into low utility bills.



The building is located between 5th and 6th Avenues with easy access to highways and bridges as well as the 2 and 3 trains and various East Side buses. The B, C, 4, 5 and Metro-North trains are not far away.



Building amenities include a virtual doorman, video intercom, package room, gym (subject to NY State rules for re-opening), roof deck, bike room, electric car charging, laundry, optional private storage (subject to availability) and live-in super.



Please copy this URL to view the 3D tour:



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=eUffEUW5hd8