Last updated July 18 2020 at 3:16 PM

70 West 139th Street

70 W 139th St · (917) 414-0056
Location

70 W 139th St, New York, NY 10037
Harlem

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 7A · Avail. now

$3,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

New one-bedroom apartment with southern exposures, a private balcony, and car parking.

Available furnished or unfurnished, with immediate occupancy. This recently-constructed home features beautiful sunlight through an unobstructed southern exposure. Features include a private balcony, dedicated parking space, dedicated bike spot, high ceilings, thru-wall HVAC, wide-plank hardwood floors, a massive bedroom closet, mint-condition kitchen appliances, and a very spacious bath and two hall closets. The efficient and well-designed layout offers generous proportions in every space. In addition, the building has green energy features that should translate into low utility bills.

The building is located between 5th and 6th Avenues with easy access to highways and bridges as well as the 2 and 3 trains and various East Side buses. The B, C, 4, 5 and Metro-North trains are not far away.

Building amenities include a virtual doorman, video intercom, package room, gym (subject to NY State rules for re-opening), roof deck, bike room, electric car charging, laundry, optional private storage (subject to availability) and live-in super.

Please copy this URL to view the 3D tour:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=eUffEUW5hd8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 West 139th Street have any available units?
70 West 139th Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 70 West 139th Street have?
Some of 70 West 139th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 West 139th Street currently offering any rent specials?
70 West 139th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 West 139th Street pet-friendly?
No, 70 West 139th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 70 West 139th Street offer parking?
Yes, 70 West 139th Street offers parking.
Does 70 West 139th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 West 139th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 West 139th Street have a pool?
No, 70 West 139th Street does not have a pool.
Does 70 West 139th Street have accessible units?
No, 70 West 139th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 70 West 139th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 70 West 139th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
