7 West 92nd Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:09 PM

7 West 92nd Street

7 West 92nd Street · (917) 833-4388
Location

7 West 92nd Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
internet access
Available furnished short and long term !Charming Art Deco apartment on Central Park in a fascinating UWS landmark building. The apartment is very quiet and offers a scanner/printer and super-fast FIOS internet. Ideal for people that work from home and are looking for a smart and safe place to live. Tenants will enjoy the convenience of running in Central Park and coming straight back home for a hot shower. Or simply going for a walk in its green to relax their minds after a long day of work.This sun-drenched apartment comes with: - Custom furnishings and stylishly decorated- bedroom with queen size bed and huge built-in closets- Bright living room with wide bow windows and a pleasant view of a green courtyard- TV Projector- New stainless kitchen fully equipped (pots, pans, utensils, plates, glasses, etc)- Dishwasher and Washer & Dryer in unit- Bathroom with shower and bathtub- Elevator- Subways stop few steps awayReach out to request a private virtual tour today! CARINI1063

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 West 92nd Street have any available units?
7 West 92nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 West 92nd Street have?
Some of 7 West 92nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 West 92nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
7 West 92nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 West 92nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 7 West 92nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 7 West 92nd Street offer parking?
No, 7 West 92nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 7 West 92nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 West 92nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 West 92nd Street have a pool?
No, 7 West 92nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 7 West 92nd Street have accessible units?
No, 7 West 92nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7 West 92nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 West 92nd Street has units with dishwashers.
