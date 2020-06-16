7 West 92nd Street

Amenities

Available furnished short and long term !Charming Art Deco apartment on Central Park in a fascinating UWS landmark building. The apartment is very quiet and offers a scanner/printer and super-fast FIOS internet. Ideal for people that work from home and are looking for a smart and safe place to live. Tenants will enjoy the convenience of running in Central Park and coming straight back home for a hot shower. Or simply going for a walk in its green to relax their minds after a long day of work.This sun-drenched apartment comes with: - Custom furnishings and stylishly decorated- bedroom with queen size bed and huge built-in closets- Bright living room with wide bow windows and a pleasant view of a green courtyard- TV Projector- New stainless kitchen fully equipped (pots, pans, utensils, plates, glasses, etc)- Dishwasher and Washer & Dryer in unit- Bathroom with shower and bathtub- Elevator- Subways stop few steps awayReach out to request a private virtual tour today! CARINI1063