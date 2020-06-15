7 West 82nd Street

Amenities
FULLY FURNISHED! NO FEE! QUINTESSENTIAL NYC LIVING, AROUND THE CORNER FROM CENTRAL PARK, perched atop of a park-block townhouse. This stunning, gut renovated, spacious one bedroom home is located in the heart of the Upper West Side. After three short flights of stairs, this sun-flooded sanctuary is your next home away from home - just bring your toothbrush. Quiet and airy, the apartment boasts a modern kitchen that comes with a generous amount of storage, dishwasher and all modern amenities one could desire. The bright bedroom has a great deal of storage and an ensuite marble bathroom. This furnished unit boast abundance of closets, soaring ceilings, WIFI, hardwood floors, ewall unit A/C units, and historic details throughout. W/D in the basement. Some utilities are included.Please TEXT me for a quicker response time.