New York, NY
7 West 82nd Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:17 AM

7 West 82nd Street

7 West 82nd Street · (212) 721-7227
Location

7 West 82nd Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3B · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
FULLY FURNISHED! NO FEE! QUINTESSENTIAL NYC LIVING, AROUND THE CORNER FROM CENTRAL PARK, perched atop of a park-block townhouse. This stunning, gut renovated, spacious one bedroom home is located in the heart of the Upper West Side. After three short flights of stairs, this sun-flooded sanctuary is your next home away from home - just bring your toothbrush. Quiet and airy, the apartment boasts a modern kitchen that comes with a generous amount of storage, dishwasher and all modern amenities one could desire. The bright bedroom has a great deal of storage and an ensuite marble bathroom. This furnished unit boast abundance of closets, soaring ceilings, WIFI, hardwood floors, ewall unit A/C units, and historic details throughout. W/D in the basement. Some utilities are included.Please TEXT me for a quicker response time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 West 82nd Street have any available units?
7 West 82nd Street has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 West 82nd Street have?
Some of 7 West 82nd Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 West 82nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
7 West 82nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 West 82nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 7 West 82nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 7 West 82nd Street offer parking?
No, 7 West 82nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 7 West 82nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 West 82nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 West 82nd Street have a pool?
No, 7 West 82nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 7 West 82nd Street have accessible units?
No, 7 West 82nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7 West 82nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 West 82nd Street has units with dishwashers.
