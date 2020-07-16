All apartments in New York
Find more places like 7 Park Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
7 Park Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

7 Park Avenue

7 Park Avenue · (917) 963-4957
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Murray Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

7 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 20-A · Avail. now

$2,950

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
doorman
bike storage
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
bike storage
garage
lobby
media room
This magnificent trophy home will simply take your breath away! Nestled high in the sky in a white glove prewar building on prestigious Park Avenue, this unique huge studio feels like a penthouse with two south-facing terraces and panoramic views of the city and Empire State Building!

The extraordinary residence features a stunning foyer that leads into a spectacular, large sun-drenched living room with separate dressing.

All in a preeminent building offering the finest service including a 24-hour doorman, resplendent lobby with vaulted ceilings, beautiful landscaped roof deck, laundry, bicycle room, and private storage (wait list). Located in the heart of Murray Hill's Gold Coast with a garage next door, residents are just steps to the best shopping, transportation and theater district.

This one-of-a-kind treasure has it all --- luxurious living with outdoor space, in an iconic building in the best mid-town location!

THE FEATURES
BREATHTAKING SOUTH TERRACE
PANORAMIC CITY & EMPIRE STATE BLDG VIEWS
SUN-DRENCHED SOUTH EXPOSURE
GORGEOUS LARGE WINDOWED KITCHEN
SUPERB WINDOWED BATH
HIGH CEILINGS
HARDWOOD FLOORS & MOLDINGS
24 HOUR DOORMAN
MAGNIFICNET PREWAR BUILDING
GARAGE NEXT DOOR
STORAGE, BIKE & LAUNDRY ROOMS
PREMIER MIDTOWN PARK AVE ADDRESS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Park Avenue have any available units?
7 Park Avenue has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 Park Avenue have?
Some of 7 Park Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7 Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7 Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 7 Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7 Park Avenue offers parking.
Does 7 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 7 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 7 Park Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Bristol
300 East 56th Street
New York, NY 10022
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St
New York, NY 10001
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10011
238-240 West 4th Street
238 W 4th St
New York, NY 10014
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street
New York, NY 10023
1422 Third Avenue
1422 3rd Avenue
New York, NY 10028

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity