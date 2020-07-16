7 Park Avenue

Amenities

This magnificent trophy home will simply take your breath away! Nestled high in the sky in a white glove prewar building on prestigious Park Avenue, this unique huge studio feels like a penthouse with two south-facing terraces and panoramic views of the city and Empire State Building!



The extraordinary residence features a stunning foyer that leads into a spectacular, large sun-drenched living room with separate dressing.



All in a preeminent building offering the finest service including a 24-hour doorman, resplendent lobby with vaulted ceilings, beautiful landscaped roof deck, laundry, bicycle room, and private storage (wait list). Located in the heart of Murray Hill's Gold Coast with a garage next door, residents are just steps to the best shopping, transportation and theater district.



This one-of-a-kind treasure has it all --- luxurious living with outdoor space, in an iconic building in the best mid-town location!



THE FEATURES

BREATHTAKING SOUTH TERRACE

PANORAMIC CITY & EMPIRE STATE BLDG VIEWS

SUN-DRENCHED SOUTH EXPOSURE

GORGEOUS LARGE WINDOWED KITCHEN

SUPERB WINDOWED BATH

HIGH CEILINGS

HARDWOOD FLOORS & MOLDINGS

24 HOUR DOORMAN

MAGNIFICNET PREWAR BUILDING

GARAGE NEXT DOOR

STORAGE, BIKE & LAUNDRY ROOMS

PREMIER MIDTOWN PARK AVE ADDRESS