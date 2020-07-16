7 Park Avenue

Amenities
This magnificent trophy home will simply take your breath away! Nestled high in the sky in a white glove prewar building on prestigious Park Avenue, this unique huge studio feels like a penthouse with two south-facing terraces and panoramic views of the city and Empire State Building!
The extraordinary residence features a stunning foyer that leads into a spectacular, large sun-drenched living room with separate dressing.
All in a preeminent building offering the finest service including a 24-hour doorman, resplendent lobby with vaulted ceilings, beautiful landscaped roof deck, laundry, bicycle room, and private storage (wait list). Located in the heart of Murray Hill's Gold Coast with a garage next door, residents are just steps to the best shopping, transportation and theater district.
This one-of-a-kind treasure has it all --- luxurious living with outdoor space, in an iconic building in the best mid-town location!
THE FEATURES
BREATHTAKING SOUTH TERRACE
PANORAMIC CITY & EMPIRE STATE BLDG VIEWS
SUN-DRENCHED SOUTH EXPOSURE
GORGEOUS LARGE WINDOWED KITCHEN
SUPERB WINDOWED BATH
HIGH CEILINGS
HARDWOOD FLOORS & MOLDINGS
24 HOUR DOORMAN
MAGNIFICNET PREWAR BUILDING
GARAGE NEXT DOOR
STORAGE, BIKE & LAUNDRY ROOMS
PREMIER MIDTOWN PARK AVE ADDRESS