7 E 32nd St

Spacious and well maintained studio apartment available for June 1 move in date in prime Midtown! The living area will easily fit a queen/king size bed with additional furniture. This apartment also features an updated bathroom and a spacious kitchen with great counter and cabinet space. Additionally, there's great closet space as well as southern exposure with excellent light. The building is meticulously maintained with a live-in super. Located in the heart of Midtown the residents enjoy a plethora of various restaurants, eateries, bars and other entertainment options that make living in NYC what it is. The building is situated close to nearly all major train lines as well as other forms of transportation such as cross town busses, citi bike stations and etc. Other building amenities include: Doorman Laundry in building Elevator Live-in super Call, text, email today to schedule a showing. ***Photos shown are of a similar unit in the building