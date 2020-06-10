All apartments in New York
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:35 PM

7 E 32nd St

7 East 32nd Street · (917) 715-7643
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7 East 32nd Street, New York, NY 10016
NoMad

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 3E · Avail. now

$2,425

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
Spacious and well maintained studio apartment available for June 1 move in date in prime Midtown! The living area will easily fit a queen/king size bed with additional furniture. This apartment also features an updated bathroom and a spacious kitchen with great counter and cabinet space. Additionally, there's great closet space as well as southern exposure with excellent light. The building is meticulously maintained with a live-in super. Located in the heart of Midtown the residents enjoy a plethora of various restaurants, eateries, bars and other entertainment options that make living in NYC what it is. The building is situated close to nearly all major train lines as well as other forms of transportation such as cross town busses, citi bike stations and etc. Other building amenities include: Doorman Laundry in building Elevator Live-in super Call, text, email today to schedule a showing. ***Photos shown are of a similar unit in the building

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 E 32nd St have any available units?
7 E 32nd St has a unit available for $2,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 E 32nd St have?
Some of 7 E 32nd St's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 E 32nd St currently offering any rent specials?
7 E 32nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 E 32nd St pet-friendly?
No, 7 E 32nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 7 E 32nd St offer parking?
No, 7 E 32nd St does not offer parking.
Does 7 E 32nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 E 32nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 E 32nd St have a pool?
No, 7 E 32nd St does not have a pool.
Does 7 E 32nd St have accessible units?
No, 7 E 32nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 7 E 32nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 E 32nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
