Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse

An Urban lifestyle dream come true - Property Id: 242936



Architectural kitchen with top quality stainless steel kitchen appliances. Brick exposed walls creating an urban apartment affair, marble bathroom floor. has a decorative fireplace, high ceiling place. The apartment building is surrounded by museums, eating and desert lounges. Within walking distance from Sara D. Roosevelt park and Tompkins square park. Within a walking distant from Manhattan bridge. Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242936

Property Id 242936



(RLNE5913090)