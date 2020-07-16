All apartments in New York
676 Riverside Drive
676 Riverside Drive

676 Riverside Drive · (917) 709-1491
Location

676 Riverside Drive, New York, NY 10031
Hamilton Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
This quiet renovated 1 Bedroom - in a BEAUTIFUL friendly prewar building on RIVERSIDE PARK - is just 1 short block from the subway station. The apartment is bright and has a large Living Room, high ceilings, hard wood flooring throughout, and a separate granite Kitchen with stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher) and plenty of storage. The renovated Bathroom, with granite tile details, has a large window for great light and ventilation. The bedroom is well positioned far away from the Living Room - where there is a large Closet. There are windows in every room and laundry in the building.Photos in this listing are from the same building, same line but an apartment that was recently renovated as this one will be, sorry. New photos coming as soon as the work is completed in this apartment. The building, built in 1911, is on the edge of beautiful Riverside Park and is just one block from the subway (145th Street Station on the 1 Train).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 676 Riverside Drive have any available units?
676 Riverside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 676 Riverside Drive have?
Some of 676 Riverside Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 676 Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
676 Riverside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 676 Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 676 Riverside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 676 Riverside Drive offer parking?
No, 676 Riverside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 676 Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 676 Riverside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 676 Riverside Drive have a pool?
No, 676 Riverside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 676 Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 676 Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 676 Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 676 Riverside Drive has units with dishwashers.
