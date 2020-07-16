676 Riverside Drive

Amenities

This quiet renovated 1 Bedroom - in a BEAUTIFUL friendly prewar building on RIVERSIDE PARK - is just 1 short block from the subway station. The apartment is bright and has a large Living Room, high ceilings, hard wood flooring throughout, and a separate granite Kitchen with stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher) and plenty of storage. The renovated Bathroom, with granite tile details, has a large window for great light and ventilation. The bedroom is well positioned far away from the Living Room - where there is a large Closet. There are windows in every room and laundry in the building.Photos in this listing are from the same building, same line but an apartment that was recently renovated as this one will be, sorry. New photos coming as soon as the work is completed in this apartment. The building, built in 1911, is on the edge of beautiful Riverside Park and is just one block from the subway (145th Street Station on the 1 Train).