675 West End Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman elevator on-site laundry

Spacious 3 bedroom apartment with 3 full bathrooms. Approximately 1,600 SF features high beamed ceilings, hardwood floors, and ample closet space. 2 King size bedrooms maid's room (can be used as a home office as well). Large en-suite master bedroom with 3 built-in closets and plenty of rooms for your stylish armoires. Maids room has its own toilet and standing shower. The apartment is in a MOVE-IN ready condition. The beautiful pre-war kitchen offers plenty of storage and counter space. Brand new washer and dryer (vented) in the apartment.



Pre-war, mid-rise co-op building features full-time doorman, elevator, super, and laundry on-site. Built-in 1924 and converted into a co-op in 1986. This 16 story building has 61 apartments in total. Pets are allowed.



The perfectly situated building is located just steps away from Riverside Park, and minutes away from the 96th ST express subway, Westside Market, Whole-Foods, and Central Park. oxford634107