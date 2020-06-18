All apartments in New York
675 West End Avenue

675 West End Avenue · (347) 809-0120
Location

675 West End Avenue, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
Spacious 3 bedroom apartment with 3 full bathrooms. Approximately 1,600 SF features high beamed ceilings, hardwood floors, and ample closet space. 2 King size bedrooms maid's room (can be used as a home office as well). Large en-suite master bedroom with 3 built-in closets and plenty of rooms for your stylish armoires. Maids room has its own toilet and standing shower. The apartment is in a MOVE-IN ready condition. The beautiful pre-war kitchen offers plenty of storage and counter space. Brand new washer and dryer (vented) in the apartment.

Pre-war, mid-rise co-op building features full-time doorman, elevator, super, and laundry on-site. Built-in 1924 and converted into a co-op in 1986. This 16 story building has 61 apartments in total. Pets are allowed.

The perfectly situated building is located just steps away from Riverside Park, and minutes away from the 96th ST express subway, Westside Market, Whole-Foods, and Central Park. oxford634107

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 675 West End Avenue have any available units?
675 West End Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 675 West End Avenue have?
Some of 675 West End Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 675 West End Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
675 West End Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 675 West End Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 675 West End Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 675 West End Avenue offer parking?
No, 675 West End Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 675 West End Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 675 West End Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 675 West End Avenue have a pool?
No, 675 West End Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 675 West End Avenue have accessible units?
No, 675 West End Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 675 West End Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 675 West End Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
