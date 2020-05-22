All apartments in New York
Find more places like 666 West End Avenue, 11i.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
666 West End Avenue, 11i
Last updated March 18 2020 at 8:50 AM

666 West End Avenue, 11i

666 W End Ave · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

666 W End Ave, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
pool
lobby
This Excellent Studio, 1 Bathroom unit features A Contemporary Designed Kitchen With A Quartz Countertop And Backsplash, State Of The Art Liebherr Refrigerator And Built In Smeg Dishwasher. The Bathroom features Duravit Fixtures, Gd Cucine Vanity, And Heated Bhutan Mosaic Tile Floors. Other Features Include Over-sized Closets, Wide Plank Oak Floors And Double Paned Energy Efficient Windows With Electronic Shades.

Introducing The Ultimate In Urban Luxury Living: Windermere West End. This Newly Transformed, Thoroughly Modernized Prewar Gem Combines The Stylish Interiors Of A Designer Showroom, The Indulgent Amenities Of A Private Club And The Full-service Conveniences Of A Five-star Hotel.
Apartments Feature High Ceilings, Beautiful Oak Floors, Richly Appointed Kitchens And Sleek Baths. The Doorman-attended Lobby Has Been Exquisitely Restored To Its Original Grandeur. Renowned Concierge Services By Abigail Michaels Graciously Assist Residents With Private Events, Massages, Exercise Classes, Dog Walking And More.

Everything About Windermere West End Is About Life At The Top-from The Sprawling Roof Decks Lush Garden, Intimate Lounge To The Exclusive Spas Over-sized Lap Pool, State-of-the-art Fitness Center And Private Massage Rooms. And Its All Close To Riverside Park and Many Cultural Icons

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 666 West End Avenue, 11i have any available units?
666 West End Avenue, 11i doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 666 West End Avenue, 11i have?
Some of 666 West End Avenue, 11i's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 666 West End Avenue, 11i currently offering any rent specials?
666 West End Avenue, 11i isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 666 West End Avenue, 11i pet-friendly?
Yes, 666 West End Avenue, 11i is pet friendly.
Does 666 West End Avenue, 11i offer parking?
No, 666 West End Avenue, 11i does not offer parking.
Does 666 West End Avenue, 11i have units with washers and dryers?
No, 666 West End Avenue, 11i does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 666 West End Avenue, 11i have a pool?
Yes, 666 West End Avenue, 11i has a pool.
Does 666 West End Avenue, 11i have accessible units?
No, 666 West End Avenue, 11i does not have accessible units.
Does 666 West End Avenue, 11i have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 666 West End Avenue, 11i has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 666 West End Avenue, 11i?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

160 West 71st Street
160 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
The Concerto
200 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10019
The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street
New York, NY 10013

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity