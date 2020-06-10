666 West End Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman gym pool hot tub

*Gross Rent $6,625. Price above reflects 1 Month Free to Tenant. No Fee Unit!



Fantastic 2 Bedroom / 2 bath with bonus Home Office and oversized storage awaits you. High ceilings, Wide Plank Oak floors, stainless kitchen with top of the line appliances, spa like bathrooms and a Washer/Dryer make this the perfect apartment to call home.



The Windemere is a Full Service Prewar Luxury Rental Building complete with Full Time Doorman, Fitness Center with Lap Pool and spa, planted roof deck and children's playroom. Pets up to 50 lbs welcome.