Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:13 AM

666 West End Avenue

666 West End Avenue · (917) 717-9881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

666 West End Avenue, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11-CD · Avail. now

$6,072

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
pool
hot tub
*Gross Rent $6,625. Price above reflects 1 Month Free to Tenant. No Fee Unit!

Fantastic 2 Bedroom / 2 bath with bonus Home Office and oversized storage awaits you. High ceilings, Wide Plank Oak floors, stainless kitchen with top of the line appliances, spa like bathrooms and a Washer/Dryer make this the perfect apartment to call home.

The Windemere is a Full Service Prewar Luxury Rental Building complete with Full Time Doorman, Fitness Center with Lap Pool and spa, planted roof deck and children's playroom. Pets up to 50 lbs welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 666 West End Avenue have any available units?
666 West End Avenue has a unit available for $6,072 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 666 West End Avenue have?
Some of 666 West End Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 666 West End Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
666 West End Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 666 West End Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 666 West End Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 666 West End Avenue offer parking?
No, 666 West End Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 666 West End Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 666 West End Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 666 West End Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 666 West End Avenue has a pool.
Does 666 West End Avenue have accessible units?
No, 666 West End Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 666 West End Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 666 West End Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
