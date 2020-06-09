All apartments in New York
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:31 PM

645 West End Avenue

645 West End Avenue · (646) 760-2438
Location

645 West End Avenue, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7-E · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
gym
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
bike storage
Available October 1, 2020

WEST END PRIDE, built in 1913 by renowned Italian architect Gaetan Ajello, this sun-filled turn of the Century Edwardian five feature two bedrooms, two full baths and a formal dining room. This elegant home has a chef's eat-in kitchen with the rare feature of a garbage disposal. Bosch washer/dryer conveniently located in Unit. As you enter the gracious rooms off the foyer, you will be pleased with the amount of detail that has been restored. Sunlight fills the home with triple exposure, truly a rare find. The building also has one of the best roof gardens in the city with views of the Hudson River; great for evening cocktails or dinner. Additionally, a rooftop gym, storage space and a bike room. Come to the Age of Innocence. For a private appointment, please call or text.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 645 West End Avenue have any available units?
645 West End Avenue has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 645 West End Avenue have?
Some of 645 West End Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 645 West End Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
645 West End Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 645 West End Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 645 West End Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 645 West End Avenue offer parking?
No, 645 West End Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 645 West End Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 645 West End Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 645 West End Avenue have a pool?
No, 645 West End Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 645 West End Avenue have accessible units?
No, 645 West End Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 645 West End Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 645 West End Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
