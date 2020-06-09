645 West End Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities doorman gym bike storage

Available October 1, 2020



WEST END PRIDE, built in 1913 by renowned Italian architect Gaetan Ajello, this sun-filled turn of the Century Edwardian five feature two bedrooms, two full baths and a formal dining room. This elegant home has a chef's eat-in kitchen with the rare feature of a garbage disposal. Bosch washer/dryer conveniently located in Unit. As you enter the gracious rooms off the foyer, you will be pleased with the amount of detail that has been restored. Sunlight fills the home with triple exposure, truly a rare find. The building also has one of the best roof gardens in the city with views of the Hudson River; great for evening cocktails or dinner. Additionally, a rooftop gym, storage space and a bike room. Come to the Age of Innocence. For a private appointment, please call or text.