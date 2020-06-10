632 East 14th Street

Amenities
* NO FEE* Shown by appointment only by tenant. Call for showing protocol and time.
Lux-loft one bedroom in the heart of the East Village. Beautifully maintained Italianate row House with a private garden that runs the full length of the eight buildings. Enjoy the best of all possible worlds, an engaging 24/7 lifestyle in an iconic neighborhood, famous for its bohemian lineage of artists & writers. Artfully designed and well-crafted sun-lit one bedroom boasts soaring 10'6' ceiling heights and 3' wide Bamboo flooring throughout, and a touch of white-washed brick to keep it real. No detail has been overlooked or expense spared to accommodate every comfort: recessed lighting to delineate dining, entertaining and sleeping spaces. Spacious dining nook for entertaining with an open Valcucine kitchen with cherry cabinetry, stainless steel countertops, Miele stove & oven, Avanti fridge, and high-end water filtration system. Spacious open bedroom quarters easily accommodates a separate sitting area, and dresser, plus a large walk-in closet. Spa-style bathroom with limestone ceramic block tiles and a jet-spa hydrotherapy massage tub. Building has a live-in Super, bicycle storage room (accessible from the street), personal storage cages are available for a nominal fee. No dogs, cats ok.