All apartments in New York
Find more places like 632 East 14th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
632 East 14th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

632 East 14th Street

632 East 14th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

632 East 14th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
hot tub
bike storage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
bike storage
hot tub
* NO FEE* Shown by appointment only by tenant. Call for showing protocol and time.

Lux-loft one bedroom in the heart of the East Village. Beautifully maintained Italianate row House with a private garden that runs the full length of the eight buildings. Enjoy the best of all possible worlds, an engaging 24/7 lifestyle in an iconic neighborhood, famous for its bohemian lineage of artists & writers. Artfully designed and well-crafted sun-lit one bedroom boasts soaring 10'6' ceiling heights and 3' wide Bamboo flooring throughout, and a touch of white-washed brick to keep it real. No detail has been overlooked or expense spared to accommodate every comfort: recessed lighting to delineate dining, entertaining and sleeping spaces. Spacious dining nook for entertaining with an open Valcucine kitchen with cherry cabinetry, stainless steel countertops, Miele stove & oven, Avanti fridge, and high-end water filtration system. Spacious open bedroom quarters easily accommodates a separate sitting area, and dresser, plus a large walk-in closet. Spa-style bathroom with limestone ceramic block tiles and a jet-spa hydrotherapy massage tub. Building has a live-in Super, bicycle storage room (accessible from the street), personal storage cages are available for a nominal fee. No dogs, cats ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 632 East 14th Street have any available units?
632 East 14th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 632 East 14th Street have?
Some of 632 East 14th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 632 East 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
632 East 14th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 632 East 14th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 632 East 14th Street is pet friendly.
Does 632 East 14th Street offer parking?
No, 632 East 14th Street does not offer parking.
Does 632 East 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 632 East 14th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 632 East 14th Street have a pool?
No, 632 East 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 632 East 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 632 East 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 632 East 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 632 East 14th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
One Columbus Place
1 Columbus Avenue
New York, NY 10019
West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street
New York, NY 10025
307 East 44th Street
307 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St
New York, NY 10024
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
The Ventura
240 E 86th St
New York, NY 10028

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College