Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing deal for this Central Park West Brownstone one bedroom apartment. This unit features a good size living and dining area with exposed brick, high ceilings, and southern exposure. The bedroom can easily accommodate a king or queen bed with room for additional furniture. There are two large closets for storage and a good sized kitchen with dishwasher. Three flight walk up. Pet case by case.