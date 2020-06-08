All apartments in New York
63 Downing Street

63 Downing Street · (917) 444-0082
Location

63 Downing Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7A · Avail. now

$4,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

2 BEDROOM RENTAL IN A PRIME VILLAGE NEIGHBORHOOD! This great TWO BEDROOM home has a large PRIVATE BALCONY. There's plenty of room for dining. Beautiful HARDWOOD FLOORS run throughout. NEW KITCHEN! The windowed kitchen has all new finishes, including a breakfast bar, granite countertops, and oak cabinets. New stainless steel appliances.NEW BATHROOM! The new bathroom features contemporary fixtures, fittings and finishes.The large MASTER BEDROOM has bright western exposure and great closet space. The second bedroom is bright and has a large window with a view of the Empire State Building.Downing Street is a beautiful tree-lined street located at the crossroads of SoHo, Greenwich Village, and the West Village neighborhoods. The central location is just across the street from the Houston Street subway stop and steps away from the best Village restaurants and shopping. The Hudson River Promenade is just a short walk. The building has a private, gated courtyard entrance with a beautifully planted garden. There is 24-hour security and a central laundry room. NO pets and NO smoking are allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 Downing Street have any available units?
63 Downing Street has a unit available for $4,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 63 Downing Street have?
Some of 63 Downing Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 Downing Street currently offering any rent specials?
63 Downing Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 Downing Street pet-friendly?
No, 63 Downing Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 63 Downing Street offer parking?
No, 63 Downing Street does not offer parking.
Does 63 Downing Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 63 Downing Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 Downing Street have a pool?
No, 63 Downing Street does not have a pool.
Does 63 Downing Street have accessible units?
No, 63 Downing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 63 Downing Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 63 Downing Street does not have units with dishwashers.
