63 Downing Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard doorman on-site laundry

2 BEDROOM RENTAL IN A PRIME VILLAGE NEIGHBORHOOD! This great TWO BEDROOM home has a large PRIVATE BALCONY. There's plenty of room for dining. Beautiful HARDWOOD FLOORS run throughout. NEW KITCHEN! The windowed kitchen has all new finishes, including a breakfast bar, granite countertops, and oak cabinets. New stainless steel appliances.NEW BATHROOM! The new bathroom features contemporary fixtures, fittings and finishes.The large MASTER BEDROOM has bright western exposure and great closet space. The second bedroom is bright and has a large window with a view of the Empire State Building.Downing Street is a beautiful tree-lined street located at the crossroads of SoHo, Greenwich Village, and the West Village neighborhoods. The central location is just across the street from the Houston Street subway stop and steps away from the best Village restaurants and shopping. The Hudson River Promenade is just a short walk. The building has a private, gated courtyard entrance with a beautifully planted garden. There is 24-hour security and a central laundry room. NO pets and NO smoking are allowed.