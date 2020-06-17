All apartments in New York
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:21 PM

619 Ninth Avenue

619 9th Avenue · (212) 913-9058
Location

619 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-E · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
619 Ninth Ave New York, NY Located in the center of Hell's Kitchen See Video Tour of the Apt

This spacious 1 bed apt features hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings with an updated separate kitchen and bathroom. The living room is gigantic and can fit a full size sofa, coffee table, dinning table and entertainment center. The bedroom compliments a queen size bed, dresser and end table. The apt faces north and receives great natural light. The building is well maintained, security camera's and has a new video intercom system.

Just a short distance to many bars/restaurants, nightlife, supermarkets, parks and Transportation 1 avenue away. Contact me for more info. #mrmidtownwest

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 Ninth Avenue have any available units?
619 Ninth Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 619 Ninth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
619 Ninth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 Ninth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 619 Ninth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 619 Ninth Avenue offer parking?
No, 619 Ninth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 619 Ninth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 619 Ninth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 Ninth Avenue have a pool?
No, 619 Ninth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 619 Ninth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 619 Ninth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 619 Ninth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 619 Ninth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 619 Ninth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 619 Ninth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
