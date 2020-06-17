619 Ninth Avenue

Amenities
619 Ninth Ave New York, NY Located in the center of Hell's Kitchen See Video Tour of the Apt
This spacious 1 bed apt features hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings with an updated separate kitchen and bathroom. The living room is gigantic and can fit a full size sofa, coffee table, dinning table and entertainment center. The bedroom compliments a queen size bed, dresser and end table. The apt faces north and receives great natural light. The building is well maintained, security camera's and has a new video intercom system.
Just a short distance to many bars/restaurants, nightlife, supermarkets, parks and Transportation 1 avenue away. Contact me for more info. #mrmidtownwest