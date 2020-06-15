All apartments in New York
619 Hudson Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:02 PM

619 Hudson Street

619 Hudson Street · (212) 906-0575
Location

619 Hudson Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2A · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Perfect West Village address between West 12th and Jane Street! A 1 bedroom floor through with exposed brick, wood burning fireplace and a pass through kitchen with a dishwasher. This apartment is a 2nd floor walkup in a 2 family townhouse, there is laundry in the building. The living room has a sunny east exposure and the bedroom faces west and is super quiet. Close to the High Line and Meat Packing area, West Side/Hudson River Promenade, shopping and restaurants. All this vibrate neighborhood has to offer are within easy reach. Pets on case by case basis; this is a non-smoking building. Available now pending streamline application process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 Hudson Street have any available units?
619 Hudson Street has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 619 Hudson Street currently offering any rent specials?
619 Hudson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 Hudson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 619 Hudson Street is pet friendly.
Does 619 Hudson Street offer parking?
No, 619 Hudson Street does not offer parking.
Does 619 Hudson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 619 Hudson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 Hudson Street have a pool?
No, 619 Hudson Street does not have a pool.
Does 619 Hudson Street have accessible units?
No, 619 Hudson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 619 Hudson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 619 Hudson Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 619 Hudson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 619 Hudson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
