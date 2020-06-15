619 Hudson Street

Amenities

Perfect West Village address between West 12th and Jane Street! A 1 bedroom floor through with exposed brick, wood burning fireplace and a pass through kitchen with a dishwasher. This apartment is a 2nd floor walkup in a 2 family townhouse, there is laundry in the building. The living room has a sunny east exposure and the bedroom faces west and is super quiet. Close to the High Line and Meat Packing area, West Side/Hudson River Promenade, shopping and restaurants. All this vibrate neighborhood has to offer are within easy reach. Pets on case by case basis; this is a non-smoking building. Available now pending streamline application process.