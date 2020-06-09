All apartments in New York
New York, NY
61 Irving Place
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:31 PM

61 Irving Place

61 Irving Place · (212) 381-6530
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

61 Irving Place, New York, NY 10003
Union Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1A · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
elevator
doorman
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
lobby
People who value space and privacy will appreciate the large proportions and quiet historic neighborhood of this spacious loft apartment. Situated within the highly sought-after The Gramercy building, it sets the scene for immediate lifestyle enjoyment with freshly presented interiors, many period details and a versatile layout with options to reconfigure to suit your needs.

Major highlights of the property include the soaring 12.5-ft ceilings, hardwood floors, and exposed brick walls. Generous and bright interiors feature a user-friendly design with a large sunken lounge room and light-filled picture window, and extra sleeping loft or office that could be converted to a third bedroom.

This is a true two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment with well-proportioned windowed bedrooms, a galley style kitchen with gas cooker, a full bath ensuite, and guest bathroom plus loads of built-in closet space.

Living in this exceptionally well-maintained building has many benefits as it has been completely upgraded and comes complete with a part-time doorman, marble lobby, elevator, live-in super, and newly renovated laundry room. This is one of the most desirable streets in the city and offers easy access to both Gramercy Park and Union Square Park, with a daily discovery of great dining and shopping choices, Trader Joe's, subway stations and Union Square, Greenwich Village and the East Village all easily accessible on foot.

At a glance:
A true two-bedroom, two-bathroom 1,200 sq ft apartment
High 12.5 ft ceilings, hardwood floors and exposed brick walls
Sleeping loft or office that could be converted to a bedroom
Well-proportioned windowed bedrooms and galley gas kitchen
Quality security building that's been completely updated throughout
Part time doorman, marble lobby, elevator and live-in super
A highly desirable leafy street in a quiet historic neighborhood
Surrounded by fine dining, trendy bars, shops, and transport options

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 Irving Place have any available units?
61 Irving Place has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 61 Irving Place have?
Some of 61 Irving Place's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 Irving Place currently offering any rent specials?
61 Irving Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Irving Place pet-friendly?
No, 61 Irving Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 61 Irving Place offer parking?
No, 61 Irving Place does not offer parking.
Does 61 Irving Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 61 Irving Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Irving Place have a pool?
No, 61 Irving Place does not have a pool.
Does 61 Irving Place have accessible units?
No, 61 Irving Place does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Irving Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 61 Irving Place does not have units with dishwashers.
