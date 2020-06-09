61 Irving Place

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated elevator doorman clubhouse

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse doorman elevator on-site laundry lobby

People who value space and privacy will appreciate the large proportions and quiet historic neighborhood of this spacious loft apartment. Situated within the highly sought-after The Gramercy building, it sets the scene for immediate lifestyle enjoyment with freshly presented interiors, many period details and a versatile layout with options to reconfigure to suit your needs.



Major highlights of the property include the soaring 12.5-ft ceilings, hardwood floors, and exposed brick walls. Generous and bright interiors feature a user-friendly design with a large sunken lounge room and light-filled picture window, and extra sleeping loft or office that could be converted to a third bedroom.



This is a true two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment with well-proportioned windowed bedrooms, a galley style kitchen with gas cooker, a full bath ensuite, and guest bathroom plus loads of built-in closet space.



Living in this exceptionally well-maintained building has many benefits as it has been completely upgraded and comes complete with a part-time doorman, marble lobby, elevator, live-in super, and newly renovated laundry room. This is one of the most desirable streets in the city and offers easy access to both Gramercy Park and Union Square Park, with a daily discovery of great dining and shopping choices, Trader Joe's, subway stations and Union Square, Greenwich Village and the East Village all easily accessible on foot.



At a glance:

A true two-bedroom, two-bathroom 1,200 sq ft apartment

High 12.5 ft ceilings, hardwood floors and exposed brick walls

Sleeping loft or office that could be converted to a bedroom

Well-proportioned windowed bedrooms and galley gas kitchen

Quality security building that's been completely updated throughout

Part time doorman, marble lobby, elevator and live-in super

A highly desirable leafy street in a quiet historic neighborhood

Surrounded by fine dining, trendy bars, shops, and transport options