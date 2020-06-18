All apartments in New York
606 W 57th St.
Location

606 West 57th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $7453 · Avail. now

$7,453

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Luxury Flex 4bd, W/D In Unit - Property Id: 270739

Short Term Lease Options Are Available*.
Amortized Rent Available* - Available on 1, 2 & 3 Beds.
$1,000 Security Deposit - Available to Well-Qualified Applicants.
Now Offering Deposit-Free Renting with Rhino*.
Incentives Apply to New Residents Only.
Listed Prices for 2 Beds and 3 Beds Reflect the Net Effective* Rents with 2 Months Free on a 14 Month Lease Unless Stated Otherwise.
* Please Contact Our Leasing Office for Details as Restrictions May Apply.
** Tenants Will Pay Gross Rent on Studios during The Lease Term.

Feature-Packed 3 Bed, 2 Bath Offering a Windowed Open Kitchen, Large Corner Living/Dining Area, True Master Suite, Excellent Closet Space, In Home Washer/Dryer, and Panoramic Southwest Views of the City and Hudson River. Flex 4! Gross Rent $8695.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270739
Property Id 270739

(RLNE5741767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

