600 W 42nd St 22

Amenities
SKYLINE TRUE 2BR IN LUX,DOORMAN,GYM,POOL - Property Id: 127087
Unique two bedroom home with an 18'5" ft x 12'1" ft Living/Dining room, two full baths. Streamlined open kitchen with breakfast bar and cabinets of Zebrano & Wenge hardwood grain laminate and aluminum- framed silk glass, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit Bosch washer and dryer. Business center, conference room, health club, 75' swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts are some of the amenities available in addition to white glove services.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127087
Property Id 127087
(RLNE5843404)