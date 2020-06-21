All apartments in New York
600 W 42nd St 22

600 West 42nd Street · (631) 599-0699
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

600 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 22 · Avail. now

$4,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
conference room
doorman
gym
pool
internet access
tennis court
SKYLINE TRUE 2BR IN LUX,DOORMAN,GYM,POOL - Property Id: 127087

Unique two bedroom home with an 18'5" ft x 12'1" ft Living/Dining room, two full baths. Streamlined open kitchen with breakfast bar and cabinets of Zebrano & Wenge hardwood grain laminate and aluminum- framed silk glass, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit Bosch washer and dryer. Business center, conference room, health club, 75' swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts are some of the amenities available in addition to white glove services.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127087
Property Id 127087

(RLNE5843404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 W 42nd St 22 have any available units?
600 W 42nd St 22 has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 W 42nd St 22 have?
Some of 600 W 42nd St 22's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 W 42nd St 22 currently offering any rent specials?
600 W 42nd St 22 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 W 42nd St 22 pet-friendly?
Yes, 600 W 42nd St 22 is pet friendly.
Does 600 W 42nd St 22 offer parking?
No, 600 W 42nd St 22 does not offer parking.
Does 600 W 42nd St 22 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 W 42nd St 22 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 W 42nd St 22 have a pool?
Yes, 600 W 42nd St 22 has a pool.
Does 600 W 42nd St 22 have accessible units?
No, 600 W 42nd St 22 does not have accessible units.
Does 600 W 42nd St 22 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 W 42nd St 22 has units with dishwashers.
