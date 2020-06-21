60 West 70th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Upon entering this (approx. 2,585 sq ft) superbly renovated 3/4 bedroom garden triplex on a pretty tree-lined block a stone's throw from Central Park, one is immediately struck by the liberal use of light woods creating a soothing palette against an architecturally dynamic backdrop.

The parlour floor has 10' ceilings and a large living room, punctuated by an elegant and sculptural staircase, a wood burning fireplace and south-facing floor to ceiling windows onto a deck, which accommodates dining for six and has stairs down to the sunny ,landscaped private garden. On the opposite side of the vast living room is a north facing kitchen with stone countertops, white oak cabinets, vented 6 burner Viking stove, Miele double oven, Subzero double fridge and freezer, new Bosch dishwasher and deep farmhouse sink with disposal. This efficient high-end kitchen flows nicely into the substantial dining area nearby which has a built-in buffet with storage. There is ample closet space in the entryway which is discreetly incorporated into a decorative wood paneled wall. This floor also has a windowed guest bath.

Ascend the exquisite staircase to the 2nd floor which houses the generously proportioned quiet and bright master bedroom with decorative fireplace, two south-facing windows overlooking the garden, and a windowed en-suite bath. The master bath has a spacious glass walk-in shower with handheld and traditional showerheads, a vanity with built-in storage and a linen closet. A large second bedroom with a beautiful expansive north-facing bay window with built-in window seat and storage occupies the other side of this floor. A decorative fireplace and generous closet space also distinguish this lovely bedroom.

The garden level has a massive third bedroom/media or playroom with windowed en-suite bath, storage, numerous closets, a small 4th bedroom/ office, a guest bath and a vented washer/dryer. One can access this floor from the street.

Blending classic elements that enhance and preserve the craftsmanship of its original 1886 construction, this chic home features central air & heat with a zone in each bedroom & additional central floor zone, white oak floors, state of the art Weber grill, generously proportioned rooms, great light, privacy and quiet. These are just some of the unique features that make this a perfect place to call home!

Flexible lease term and available furnished or unfurnished. Pets permitted on a case by case basis up to 35 lbs. Boutique co-op with straightforward approval process.