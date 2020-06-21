All apartments in New York
60 West 70th Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:24 AM

60 West 70th Street

60 West 70th Street · (212) 452-4377
Location

60 West 70th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit TRIPGARDEN · Avail. now

$14,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Upon entering this (approx. 2,585 sq ft) superbly renovated 3/4 bedroom garden triplex on a pretty tree-lined block a stone's throw from Central Park, one is immediately struck by the liberal use of light woods creating a soothing palette against an architecturally dynamic backdrop.
The parlour floor has 10' ceilings and a large living room, punctuated by an elegant and sculptural staircase, a wood burning fireplace and south-facing floor to ceiling windows onto a deck, which accommodates dining for six and has stairs down to the sunny ,landscaped private garden. On the opposite side of the vast living room is a north facing kitchen with stone countertops, white oak cabinets, vented 6 burner Viking stove, Miele double oven, Subzero double fridge and freezer, new Bosch dishwasher and deep farmhouse sink with disposal. This efficient high-end kitchen flows nicely into the substantial dining area nearby which has a built-in buffet with storage. There is ample closet space in the entryway which is discreetly incorporated into a decorative wood paneled wall. This floor also has a windowed guest bath.
Ascend the exquisite staircase to the 2nd floor which houses the generously proportioned quiet and bright master bedroom with decorative fireplace, two south-facing windows overlooking the garden, and a windowed en-suite bath. The master bath has a spacious glass walk-in shower with handheld and traditional showerheads, a vanity with built-in storage and a linen closet. A large second bedroom with a beautiful expansive north-facing bay window with built-in window seat and storage occupies the other side of this floor. A decorative fireplace and generous closet space also distinguish this lovely bedroom.
The garden level has a massive third bedroom/media or playroom with windowed en-suite bath, storage, numerous closets, a small 4th bedroom/ office, a guest bath and a vented washer/dryer. One can access this floor from the street.
Blending classic elements that enhance and preserve the craftsmanship of its original 1886 construction, this chic home features central air & heat with a zone in each bedroom & additional central floor zone, white oak floors, state of the art Weber grill, generously proportioned rooms, great light, privacy and quiet. These are just some of the unique features that make this a perfect place to call home!
Flexible lease term and available furnished or unfurnished. Pets permitted on a case by case basis up to 35 lbs. Boutique co-op with straightforward approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 West 70th Street have any available units?
60 West 70th Street has a unit available for $14,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 60 West 70th Street have?
Some of 60 West 70th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 West 70th Street currently offering any rent specials?
60 West 70th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 West 70th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 60 West 70th Street is pet friendly.
Does 60 West 70th Street offer parking?
No, 60 West 70th Street does not offer parking.
Does 60 West 70th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 60 West 70th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 West 70th Street have a pool?
No, 60 West 70th Street does not have a pool.
Does 60 West 70th Street have accessible units?
No, 60 West 70th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 60 West 70th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 West 70th Street has units with dishwashers.
