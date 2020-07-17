All apartments in New York
6 East 65th Street
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

6 East 65th Street

6 East 65th Street · (917) 723-3313
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6 East 65th Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Fantastic 1 Bedroom Half Block from Central Park!Kitchen has all the amenities - Dishwasher, Mircrowave & Eat at Counter top with room for barstoolsLaundry in BuildingElevatorDishwasher & MicrowaveLive in SuperLocated on 65th between 5th & Madison Half Block from Central Park & a couple over from the 4,5,6 & F,M,N,Q,RSorry, NO PETS & no smoking allowed.Contact us to Schedule Your Appointment and get Your Application in First.I have exclusive access to a HUGE portfolio of the BEST PROPERTIES citywide and you can ask me about any other listing you see marketed on ANY OTHER WEBSITE (160 buildings/5,000 apartments)!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 East 65th Street have any available units?
6 East 65th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 East 65th Street have?
Some of 6 East 65th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 East 65th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6 East 65th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 East 65th Street pet-friendly?
No, 6 East 65th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 6 East 65th Street offer parking?
No, 6 East 65th Street does not offer parking.
Does 6 East 65th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 East 65th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 East 65th Street have a pool?
No, 6 East 65th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6 East 65th Street have accessible units?
No, 6 East 65th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6 East 65th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 East 65th Street has units with dishwashers.
