590 West 204th Street

Virtual Tour Available.

NO FEE BRAND NEW 1.5 BED + WASHER DRYER IN UNIT!

CAN USE 2nd room AS GUEST BEDROOM/HOME OFFICE/STORAGE

Close to the A, 1 Trains



LOVE where you live in this Stunning Brand New 1.5 Bed with Washer Dryer In-unit.

4 Jet shower.

Queen sized bedroom

Large closets + Coat closet!

Stainless steel Refrigerator

Electric Stove + Convection oven

Central Heating

Excellent location in Inwood.

Utilities included: Hot and cold water

Friendly on site super.



Conveniently located right off Sherman Ave, near Inwood Pizza, cafes, bars, grocery, also near Fort Tryon Park!



Contact me for viewing.