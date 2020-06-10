All apartments in New York
Find more places like 590 West 204th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
590 West 204th Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:40 AM

590 West 204th Street

590 West 204th Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

590 West 204th Street, New York, NY 10034
Inwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A-55 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Virtual Tour Available.
NO FEE BRAND NEW 1.5 BED + WASHER DRYER IN UNIT!
CAN USE 2nd room AS GUEST BEDROOM/HOME OFFICE/STORAGE
Close to the A, 1 Trains

LOVE where you live in this Stunning Brand New 1.5 Bed with Washer Dryer In-unit.
4 Jet shower.
Queen sized bedroom
Large closets + Coat closet!
Stainless steel Refrigerator
Electric Stove + Convection oven
Central Heating
Excellent location in Inwood.
Utilities included: Hot and cold water
Friendly on site super.

Conveniently located right off Sherman Ave, near Inwood Pizza, cafes, bars, grocery, also near Fort Tryon Park!

Contact me for viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 590 West 204th Street have any available units?
590 West 204th Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 590 West 204th Street have?
Some of 590 West 204th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, stainless steel, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 590 West 204th Street currently offering any rent specials?
590 West 204th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 590 West 204th Street pet-friendly?
No, 590 West 204th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 590 West 204th Street offer parking?
No, 590 West 204th Street does not offer parking.
Does 590 West 204th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 590 West 204th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 590 West 204th Street have a pool?
No, 590 West 204th Street does not have a pool.
Does 590 West 204th Street have accessible units?
No, 590 West 204th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 590 West 204th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 590 West 204th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 590 West 204th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10022
The Melar
250 West 93rd Street
New York, NY 10025
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street
New York, NY 10024
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
21 West Street
21 West St
New York, NY 10014
Parc 77
50 W 77th St
New York, NY 10024
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity