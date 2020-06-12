All apartments in New York
58 West 58th Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:35 AM

58 West 58th Street

58 West 58th Street · (212) 906-9371
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

58 West 58th Street, New York, NY 10019
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 32C · Avail. now

$8,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
doorman
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
garage
One block from Central Park, this sunlight flooded apartment clears the neighboring buildings and has the luxury of both spectacular views to the north of Central Park and open southern city views. The high floor 2 split bedroom with 2.5 baths boasts these spectacular views of Central Park from both bedrooms and the living room. The living room has a balcony which also looks north directly up Central Park. There is a separate dining room with glorious southern views of the city and at night, the lights of the city are magical. The kitchen has top of the line appliances and there is a Miele washer/dryer as well. There is a gracious entry gallery lined with windows looking south over the city as well as a powder room. The kitchen, with a breakfast bar, has been opened and enjoys both southern city and northern park views.Located in the epicenter of Manhattan and on the same block as the Ritz Carlton. The Plaza Hotel and Bergdorf Goodman, Tower 58 is a full service 24 hour doorman condominium with a beautiful roof deck, a parking garage, a grand circular driveway and a friendly attentive staff that is second to none. There is a tenant in place until June 15, 2020 so we need 48 hours notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 West 58th Street have any available units?
58 West 58th Street has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 58 West 58th Street have?
Some of 58 West 58th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 West 58th Street currently offering any rent specials?
58 West 58th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 West 58th Street pet-friendly?
No, 58 West 58th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 58 West 58th Street offer parking?
Yes, 58 West 58th Street does offer parking.
Does 58 West 58th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 58 West 58th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 West 58th Street have a pool?
No, 58 West 58th Street does not have a pool.
Does 58 West 58th Street have accessible units?
No, 58 West 58th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 58 West 58th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 58 West 58th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
