58 West 58th Street

One block from Central Park, this sunlight flooded apartment clears the neighboring buildings and has the luxury of both spectacular views to the north of Central Park and open southern city views. The high floor 2 split bedroom with 2.5 baths boasts these spectacular views of Central Park from both bedrooms and the living room. The living room has a balcony which also looks north directly up Central Park. There is a separate dining room with glorious southern views of the city and at night, the lights of the city are magical. The kitchen has top of the line appliances and there is a Miele washer/dryer as well. There is a gracious entry gallery lined with windows looking south over the city as well as a powder room. The kitchen, with a breakfast bar, has been opened and enjoys both southern city and northern park views.Located in the epicenter of Manhattan and on the same block as the Ritz Carlton. The Plaza Hotel and Bergdorf Goodman, Tower 58 is a full service 24 hour doorman condominium with a beautiful roof deck, a parking garage, a grand circular driveway and a friendly attentive staff that is second to none. There is a tenant in place until June 15, 2020 so we need 48 hours notice.