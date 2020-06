579 Broadway

Amenities

SPECTACULAR 2200 SOHO LOFT13' CEILINGS, CENTRAL AC, HARDWOOD FLOORS AND MASSIVE ROOMS.SET UP AS A 4 BEDROOMS WITH 2 FULL BATHS, IMMENSE LIVING ROOM FACING EAST WITH THREE INDUSTRIAL WINDOWS, TIN CEILINGS AND EXPOSED BRICK WALLS.ALL BEDROOMS ARE KING SIZE WITH CLOSETS, ONE MASTER WITH EN SUITE BATH.GIGANTIC KITCHEN WITH FULL SIZE APPLIANCES PLUS DINNING AREAWASHER AND DRYER IN THE APARTMENT, IDEAL FOR SHARES OR A FAMILY. PET FRIENDLY.AVAILABLE October 2017SHOWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. QLI75591