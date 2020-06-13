All apartments in New York
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:32 AM

575 Park Avenue

575 Park Avenue · (212) 979-7709
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

575 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$35,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

new construction
recently renovated
concierge
doorman
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
new construction
Virtual showing available! Hotel living on Park Avenue done to perfection! Here is your opportunity to purchase a rare turn-key four bedroom residence at The Beekman; a distinctive prewar located at 575 Park Avenue on the corner of East 63rd Street. This meticulously renovated home has had no expense spared and no detail overlooked. With two fireplaces, 9' beamed ceilings, and all new white oak herringbone flooring, you have the warmth and character of a prewar residence with the upgrades and finishes of new construction. Throughout the home you will find custom millwork with abundant storage including a home office & a formal dining room. The eat-in Poggenpohl kitchen has everything you would expect in a home of this magnitude. From the beautiful Polar White cabinetry with automated drawers to the book matched Calcutta Gold 5cm thick countertops you will not be disappointed. Smart Home technology allows for sound, lighting, window treatments, and temperature controls to be adjusted via an iPad (mounted on the wall) or iPhone APPWhite Glove services at The Beekman include a full-time doorman, concierge, and daily housekeeping. Vaucluse, an elegant French Brasarie by Chef Michael White has recently opened in the building offering room service to the residents. Call to schedule a tour & you will not be disappointed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 575 Park Avenue have any available units?
575 Park Avenue has a unit available for $35,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 575 Park Avenue have?
Some of 575 Park Avenue's amenities include new construction, recently renovated, and concierge. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 575 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
575 Park Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 575 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 575 Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 575 Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 575 Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 575 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 575 Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 575 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 575 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 575 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 575 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 575 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 575 Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
