Virtual showing available! Hotel living on Park Avenue done to perfection! Here is your opportunity to purchase a rare turn-key four bedroom residence at The Beekman; a distinctive prewar located at 575 Park Avenue on the corner of East 63rd Street. This meticulously renovated home has had no expense spared and no detail overlooked. With two fireplaces, 9' beamed ceilings, and all new white oak herringbone flooring, you have the warmth and character of a prewar residence with the upgrades and finishes of new construction. Throughout the home you will find custom millwork with abundant storage including a home office & a formal dining room. The eat-in Poggenpohl kitchen has everything you would expect in a home of this magnitude. From the beautiful Polar White cabinetry with automated drawers to the book matched Calcutta Gold 5cm thick countertops you will not be disappointed. Smart Home technology allows for sound, lighting, window treatments, and temperature controls to be adjusted via an iPad (mounted on the wall) or iPhone APPWhite Glove services at The Beekman include a full-time doorman, concierge, and daily housekeeping. Vaucluse, an elegant French Brasarie by Chef Michael White has recently opened in the building offering room service to the residents. Call to schedule a tour & you will not be disappointed!