573 West 159th Street

NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED. This landlord uses Rhino instead of a traditional security deposit, meaning you can keep more of your money in your pocket and reduce your move-in costs for a low monthly fee.



A FANTASTIC price for this gorgeous 2BR with tons of light!

LOCATION: 159th and Broadway

TRAINS: C and 1



Your Apartment:

-Gut renovated

-Big windows!

-Stainless Steel Appliances

-Recessed lighting

-Re-finished hardwood floors

-Queen and full-sized bedrooms

-Great closet space

-INCREDIBLE management company

-Live-in Super



Your Neighborhood:

-In the thick of Washington Heights!

-Super Foodtown

-Taszo

-Hilltop Park Alehouse

-Tropical Restaurant

-And SO much more!