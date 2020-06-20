573 West 159th Street

Amenities
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED. This landlord uses Rhino instead of a traditional security deposit, meaning you can keep more of your money in your pocket and reduce your move-in costs for a low monthly fee.
-----------------------------------------------------
A FANTASTIC price for this gorgeous 2BR with tons of light!
LOCATION: 159th and Broadway
TRAINS: C and 1
Your Apartment:
-Gut renovated
-Big windows!
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Recessed lighting
-Re-finished hardwood floors
-Queen and full-sized bedrooms
-Great closet space
-INCREDIBLE management company
-Live-in Super
Your Neighborhood:
-In the thick of Washington Heights!
-Super Foodtown
-Taszo
-Hilltop Park Alehouse
-Tropical Restaurant
-And SO much more!