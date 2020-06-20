All apartments in New York
Find more places like 573 West 159th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
573 West 159th Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

573 West 159th Street

573 West 159th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Washington Heights
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

573 West 159th Street, New York, NY 10032
Washington Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED. This landlord uses Rhino instead of a traditional security deposit, meaning you can keep more of your money in your pocket and reduce your move-in costs for a low monthly fee.

-----------------------------------------------------

A FANTASTIC price for this gorgeous 2BR with tons of light!
LOCATION: 159th and Broadway
TRAINS: C and 1

Your Apartment:
-Gut renovated
-Big windows!
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Recessed lighting
-Re-finished hardwood floors
-Queen and full-sized bedrooms
-Great closet space
-INCREDIBLE management company
-Live-in Super

Your Neighborhood:
-In the thick of Washington Heights!
-Super Foodtown
-Taszo
-Hilltop Park Alehouse
-Tropical Restaurant
-And SO much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 573 West 159th Street have any available units?
573 West 159th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 573 West 159th Street currently offering any rent specials?
573 West 159th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 573 West 159th Street pet-friendly?
No, 573 West 159th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 573 West 159th Street offer parking?
No, 573 West 159th Street does not offer parking.
Does 573 West 159th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 573 West 159th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 573 West 159th Street have a pool?
No, 573 West 159th Street does not have a pool.
Does 573 West 159th Street have accessible units?
No, 573 West 159th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 573 West 159th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 573 West 159th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 573 West 159th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 573 West 159th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
The Melar
250 West 93rd Street
New York, NY 10025
One Columbus Place
1 Columbus Avenue
New York, NY 10019
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
208 WEST 23RD STREET
208 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
21 West Street
21 West St
New York, NY 10014
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College