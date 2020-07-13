57 Pitt St 5

Amenities
Enormous 2 Bedroom in Lower East Side - Property Id: 295507
Located in one of Manhattan's hottest neighborhoods, this Enormous 2 Bedroom home is an absolute steal!!
*** Video Tour Available Upon Request ***
This apartment features:
- 1 Queen-size Bedroom with windows and a large closet.
- 1 Full-size Bedroom with Window
- Huge Living room with space for a large couch, table, TV stand, and more.
- Dining Area
- Fully Renovated Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances
- Granite counter tops
- Dishwasher
- Microwave
- Windows throughout the apartment
- Hardwood floors
- Newly updated bathroom
- Flooded with natural light
- Very quiet
- Pet friendly
- Laundry in building
- Furnished Roof Deck
