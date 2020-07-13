All apartments in New York
57 Pitt St 5

57 Pitt St · (347) 369-1515
Location

57 Pitt St, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 5 · Avail. now

$2,815

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Enormous 2 Bedroom in Lower East Side - Property Id: 295507

Located in one of Manhattan's hottest neighborhoods, this Enormous 2 Bedroom home is an absolute steal!!

*** Video Tour Available Upon Request ***

This apartment features:
- 1 Queen-size Bedroom with windows and a large closet.
- 1 Full-size Bedroom with Window
- Huge Living room with space for a large couch, table, TV stand, and more.
- Dining Area
- Fully Renovated Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances
- Granite counter tops
- Dishwasher
- Microwave
- Windows throughout the apartment
- Hardwood floors
- Newly updated bathroom
- Flooded with natural light
- Very quiet
- Pet friendly
- Laundry in building
- Furnished Roof Deck

*** Video Tour Available Upon Request ***

Contact Luke to schedule an apartment tour.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/57-pitt-st-new-york-ny-unit-5/295507
Property Id 295507

(RLNE5947327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Pitt St 5 have any available units?
57 Pitt St 5 has a unit available for $2,815 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 57 Pitt St 5 have?
Some of 57 Pitt St 5's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 Pitt St 5 currently offering any rent specials?
57 Pitt St 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Pitt St 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 57 Pitt St 5 is pet friendly.
Does 57 Pitt St 5 offer parking?
No, 57 Pitt St 5 does not offer parking.
Does 57 Pitt St 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57 Pitt St 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Pitt St 5 have a pool?
No, 57 Pitt St 5 does not have a pool.
Does 57 Pitt St 5 have accessible units?
No, 57 Pitt St 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Pitt St 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 57 Pitt St 5 has units with dishwashers.
