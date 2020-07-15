All apartments in New York
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:16 AM

57 Park Terrace East

57 Park Terrace East · (212) 567-7200
Location

57 Park Terrace East, New York, NY 10034
Inwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit B15 · Avail. now

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
elevator
concierge
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
This 1 BR apartment in a 1939 art deco cooperative looks out on a beautiful tree-lined street. High ceilings and a sunken-in living room. Oak herringbone floors. Inwood has an idyllic combination of greenspace, commuting convenience, and community. Inwood Hill Park can t be beat for its expansive lawns, hiking trails, and waterfront access. Isham Park is artfully landscaped with native plants and flowers. Easy access to the A and 1 subway lines, metro-north train, and the express bus make commuting a breeze. As you shop at the year-round farmer s market, you will quickly find the charm in a community of neighbors who stop to say hi and look out for each other. Park Terrace Gardens has so much to offer including: concierge service, private garden, common roof terrace with barbeque grill, and free high -speed internet access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Park Terrace East have any available units?
57 Park Terrace East has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 57 Park Terrace East have?
Some of 57 Park Terrace East's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 Park Terrace East currently offering any rent specials?
57 Park Terrace East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Park Terrace East pet-friendly?
No, 57 Park Terrace East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 57 Park Terrace East offer parking?
Yes, 57 Park Terrace East offers parking.
Does 57 Park Terrace East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57 Park Terrace East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Park Terrace East have a pool?
No, 57 Park Terrace East does not have a pool.
Does 57 Park Terrace East have accessible units?
No, 57 Park Terrace East does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Park Terrace East have units with dishwashers?
No, 57 Park Terrace East does not have units with dishwashers.
