57 Park Terrace East

This 1 BR apartment in a 1939 art deco cooperative looks out on a beautiful tree-lined street. High ceilings and a sunken-in living room. Oak herringbone floors. Inwood has an idyllic combination of greenspace, commuting convenience, and community. Inwood Hill Park can t be beat for its expansive lawns, hiking trails, and waterfront access. Isham Park is artfully landscaped with native plants and flowers. Easy access to the A and 1 subway lines, metro-north train, and the express bus make commuting a breeze. As you shop at the year-round farmer s market, you will quickly find the charm in a community of neighbors who stop to say hi and look out for each other. Park Terrace Gardens has so much to offer including: concierge service, private garden, common roof terrace with barbeque grill, and free high -speed internet access.