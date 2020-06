Amenities

Maisonette one bedroom, lots of closets, eat in kitchenFort Washingotn Avenue and West 185 - one of the view maisonette apartments in Hudson Heights - semi private entrance, a very large fully renovated one bedroom with great closet space, eat in kitchen.200 feet to Bennett Park, A Train. Easy access to shopping at 181st and 187th streets. P.S 187 zoned. Laundry in Building Live-in Super Pets considered. SoveRE79426