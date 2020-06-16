56 West 127th Street

Amenities
COMPLETELY RENOVATED, Gorgeous 2 bedroom in the heart of Harlem. Sleek and modern kitchen with ALL stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. Condo finishes throughout the apartment including a WASHER and DRYER.
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST
Actual apartment photos
The location is PRIME two blocks from Whole Foods, Starbucks, CVS, banks, shops, and some of the BEST restaurants in Harlem.
- GUT RENOVATED
- AMAZING NEIGHBORHOOD
- DISHWASHER
- WASHER & DRYER
- CONDO FINISHES
- HEAT, HOT WATER, GAS INCLUDED!
Location: Lenox and 127th
Subway: 2 blocks from 2/3 Express at 125th