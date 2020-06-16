All apartments in New York
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:40 AM

56 West 127th Street

56 West 127th Street · (917) 280-5971
Location

56 West 127th Street, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-B · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
COMPLETELY RENOVATED, Gorgeous 2 bedroom in the heart of Harlem. Sleek and modern kitchen with ALL stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. Condo finishes throughout the apartment including a WASHER and DRYER.

VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST
Actual apartment photos

The location is PRIME two blocks from Whole Foods, Starbucks, CVS, banks, shops, and some of the BEST restaurants in Harlem.

- GUT RENOVATED
- AMAZING NEIGHBORHOOD
- DISHWASHER
- WASHER & DRYER
- CONDO FINISHES
- HEAT, HOT WATER, GAS INCLUDED!

Location: Lenox and 127th
Subway: 2 blocks from 2/3 Express at 125th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 West 127th Street have any available units?
56 West 127th Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 56 West 127th Street have?
Some of 56 West 127th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 West 127th Street currently offering any rent specials?
56 West 127th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 West 127th Street pet-friendly?
No, 56 West 127th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 56 West 127th Street offer parking?
No, 56 West 127th Street does not offer parking.
Does 56 West 127th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 56 West 127th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 West 127th Street have a pool?
No, 56 West 127th Street does not have a pool.
Does 56 West 127th Street have accessible units?
No, 56 West 127th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 56 West 127th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 56 West 127th Street has units with dishwashers.
