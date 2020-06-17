All apartments in New York
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:30 PM

55 West 84th Street

55 West 84th Street · (212) 401-1138
Location

55 West 84th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit GARDEN DUPLEX · Avail. now

$9,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
hot tub
media room
ZOOM conferencing from home? Wanting to Social Distance in your own Garden? Need Storage?? This approximately 2,100 square foot, Four Bed, Three Bath is the most unique of opportunities: a beautifully curated and reconfigured Garden Duplex in a Turn-of-The-Century Brownstone off Central Park West. No detail was overlooked in this meticulous combination, restoration and renovation. This pristinely maintained House in the City features everything discerning residents could want in a Pre-War home with modern conveniences. Just a few highlights include: intimate approximately 200 square foot garden with cultivated plantings, extraordinary amount of custom storage and NINE large closets, Pre-War details including restored brick and cobblestone walls, and finely crafted Spa style bathrooms. This spacious gem has so much to offer!The Private entrance ornamented with Italian bronze lion head doorknocker leads you to a foyer perfect for dropping off coats and shoes, where you can then turn on some of the custom lights which are all on dimmers throughout the home. A stunning hallway outfitted with custom carpentry display shelving and storage cabinets is perfect for putting away papers and toys while emphasizing personal mementos and art. Moreover, this hallway creates a telescoping effect throughout the home as it was engineered to allow line-of-sight from the front bedroom windows all the way through to the rear bedroom windows and into the private garden. As you enter the interior, you are welcomed by the expanse of the garden floor with its open kitchen, restored brick walls, wall-to-wall shelving excellent for books, albums and cookware, cozy dining area on one side and flat screen TV on the other side with a decorative fireplace accented with Saturnia granite in the middle of the room.

The intimate garden is perfect for afternoon brunches, evening toasts or just moments to transport your mind from urban life. There are a variety of easy to care for cultivated perennial plantings: Maple Tree, Canadian Ginger, Patriot Hostas, Mouse Ear Hostas, Boston and English Ivy. Additionally, wrought iron garden furniture and storage shed will remain for the tenant. The open Chefs kitchen features stainless steel GE appliances, white marble counters and espresso wood cabinets. On this garden floor are two split bedrooms each with amazing shelves and storage. Both baths on this floor are customized with exposed brick, Saturnia Granite and custom shelving and are well vented. One bath is beautifully tiled with a large rainwater shower and the other bath has a self-cleaning, deep soaking, Kohler heated bubble massage tub which utilizes air jets. Each detail was carefully thought out and executed with precision.

Two of the bedrooms are downstairs rec rooms and quite spacious affording both privacy and room to roam. The King Sized Plus Master bedroom is a peaceful sanctuary with its en-suite bath, excellent closet space and Home Office. The buildings laundry room is on this floor right outside the door. The other downstairs bedroom can also be used as a TV / Play room with extra storage for seasonal items. All together, this home has a remarkable amount of space quite unusual for City living and particularly appealing for the brownstone lifestyle! Remote controlled through the wall air conditioning, custom lighting all on dimmers with LED, custom wood slatted shades for all windows, and sparkling hardwood floors throughout complete the picture of this lovingly combined and curated home.The Park 84 Condominium is a beautifully maintained Turn-of-The-Century brownstone on a residential tree lined block. Right off Central Park, and surrounded by wonderful eateries such as Vin Sur Vingt, Spiga, Caf Lalo, Jacobs Pickles, French Roast, Zabars, Citarella, as well as AMC Movie Theater, Barnes N Noble, The Museum of Natural History and CMoM. Nearby subways: 1 and B/C trains as well as Select Bus Service on 79 th and 86 th Streets. Area schools include PS 9 Sarah Anderson, PS 84, The Center School, Rodeph Shalom (across the street), Trinity, the Dwight School, Columbia Grammar and Prep, Calhoun, Heschel, Trevor Day (Lower School). No pets are preferred but arrangements could be considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 West 84th Street have any available units?
55 West 84th Street has a unit available for $9,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 55 West 84th Street have?
Some of 55 West 84th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 West 84th Street currently offering any rent specials?
55 West 84th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 West 84th Street pet-friendly?
No, 55 West 84th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 55 West 84th Street offer parking?
No, 55 West 84th Street does not offer parking.
Does 55 West 84th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 West 84th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 West 84th Street have a pool?
No, 55 West 84th Street does not have a pool.
Does 55 West 84th Street have accessible units?
No, 55 West 84th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 55 West 84th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 West 84th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
