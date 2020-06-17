All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

55 West 17th Street

55 West 17th Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

55 West 17th Street, New York, NY 10011
Union Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 403 · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
media room
IPHONE VIDEO AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST! Space and light abound at the crossroads of Chelsea and the Flatiron District at 55 W 17th Street apartment 403. This modern and luxurious one-bedroom condominium will dazzle and delight you from the moment you enter. You will be greeted with floor to ceiling windows, whitewashed hardwood floors and beautiful sunlight as the apartment is South facing. The kitchen is open and has black oak custom cabinets, marble countertops, and a marble backsplash. It has Gaggenau appliances including a gas range and oven, dishwasher, microwave/convection oven, sub-zero refrigerator, wine fridge, and garbage disposal giving you everything you need to whip up a meal. The bedroom has space to spare and easily fits a Queen-size bed. The bathroom has a large soaking tub and a mirrored vanity with additional storage. There is a Bosch washer/dryer in the apartment and Nest thermostats to control the temperature throughout. All this plus your own storage cage make this more than just another apartment, it makes it a spectacular home. 55 W 17th Street Condominium is a luxury boutique condominium with 52 residences. The amenities include a 24-hour doorman, live-in super, fitness center, children's playroom, bicycle storage, a screening room with wet bar, a resident's lounge with billiards table and kitchen and a landscaped terrace with a grilling area. Sorry, no pets allowed. Call me to schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 West 17th Street have any available units?
55 West 17th Street has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 55 West 17th Street have?
Some of 55 West 17th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 West 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
55 West 17th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 West 17th Street pet-friendly?
No, 55 West 17th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 55 West 17th Street offer parking?
Yes, 55 West 17th Street does offer parking.
Does 55 West 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 55 West 17th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 West 17th Street have a pool?
No, 55 West 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 55 West 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 55 West 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 55 West 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 West 17th Street has units with dishwashers.
