55 West 17th Street

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse doorman gym parking pool table bbq/grill bike storage garage media room

IPHONE VIDEO AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST! Space and light abound at the crossroads of Chelsea and the Flatiron District at 55 W 17th Street apartment 403. This modern and luxurious one-bedroom condominium will dazzle and delight you from the moment you enter. You will be greeted with floor to ceiling windows, whitewashed hardwood floors and beautiful sunlight as the apartment is South facing. The kitchen is open and has black oak custom cabinets, marble countertops, and a marble backsplash. It has Gaggenau appliances including a gas range and oven, dishwasher, microwave/convection oven, sub-zero refrigerator, wine fridge, and garbage disposal giving you everything you need to whip up a meal. The bedroom has space to spare and easily fits a Queen-size bed. The bathroom has a large soaking tub and a mirrored vanity with additional storage. There is a Bosch washer/dryer in the apartment and Nest thermostats to control the temperature throughout. All this plus your own storage cage make this more than just another apartment, it makes it a spectacular home. 55 W 17th Street Condominium is a luxury boutique condominium with 52 residences. The amenities include a 24-hour doorman, live-in super, fitness center, children's playroom, bicycle storage, a screening room with wet bar, a resident's lounge with billiards table and kitchen and a landscaped terrace with a grilling area. Sorry, no pets allowed. Call me to schedule a showing today!