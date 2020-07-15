Amenities

No Fee!!! Available starting August 1st!Building application fees paid by owner, this is the best deal in the building, email us for the video tour and additional details.Can be delivered furnished or unfurnished. This is a stunning studio apartment with washer-dryer in the unit, central AC/heat, full time doorman, and tons of amenities. Its pet friendly too! Available starting August 1st for a 6 month stay or longer.Welcome to Cipriani Club Residences! This is a large studio apartment for lease in a luxury full service condo building in the heart of the Financial District with laundry in the unit. Currently tenant occupied. Apartment details;This is a spacious studio 1 bath condo unit on the 6th floor with laundry in unit with three oversized windows. The apartment has an amazing 200 sf bathroom with a huge oversized bathtub and a stall shower, with 2 vanity areas, one with a sink, mahogany accents, plus two large windows that fill the space with natural light. The apartment has high ceilings, oversized windows with mesh roll down shades and an additional thick roll down shades which blocks almost all of the light. The kitchen is stunning and features a dishwasher and plenty of cabinets. There is central AC/heat in the unit. Tenant pays utilities. Pets upon approval.One of New York City's historic landmark buildings, the amenities at 55 Wall Street are unparalleled and include 24 Hour concierge service, Cipriani restaurant, a grand library and reading room, fitness center, landscaped roof deck, business center, billiards room, wine vault, barbershop, and screening room.Close to all major trains - 2/3 & 4/5 trains at Wall Street, J/Z at Broad Street, and R/W at Cortland Street. In addition the A/C/E train is only 10 minutes away.