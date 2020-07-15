All apartments in New York
Last updated July 18 2020 at 3:15 PM

55 Wall Street

55 Wall Street · (310) 766-3909
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

55 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005
Financial District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 615 · Avail. now

$2,995

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
24hr concierge
doorman
gym
parking
pool table
garage
media room
No Fee!!! Available starting August 1st!Building application fees paid by owner, this is the best deal in the building, email us for the video tour and additional details.Can be delivered furnished or unfurnished. This is a stunning studio apartment with washer-dryer in the unit, central AC/heat, full time doorman, and tons of amenities. Its pet friendly too! Available starting August 1st for a 6 month stay or longer.Welcome to Cipriani Club Residences! This is a large studio apartment for lease in a luxury full service condo building in the heart of the Financial District with laundry in the unit. Currently tenant occupied. Apartment details;This is a spacious studio 1 bath condo unit on the 6th floor with laundry in unit with three oversized windows. The apartment has an amazing 200 sf bathroom with a huge oversized bathtub and a stall shower, with 2 vanity areas, one with a sink, mahogany accents, plus two large windows that fill the space with natural light. The apartment has high ceilings, oversized windows with mesh roll down shades and an additional thick roll down shades which blocks almost all of the light. The kitchen is stunning and features a dishwasher and plenty of cabinets. There is central AC/heat in the unit. Tenant pays utilities. Pets upon approval.One of New York City's historic landmark buildings, the amenities at 55 Wall Street are unparalleled and include 24 Hour concierge service, Cipriani restaurant, a grand library and reading room, fitness center, landscaped roof deck, business center, billiards room, wine vault, barbershop, and screening room.Close to all major trains - 2/3 & 4/5 trains at Wall Street, J/Z at Broad Street, and R/W at Cortland Street. In addition the A/C/E train is only 10 minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Wall Street have any available units?
55 Wall Street has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 55 Wall Street have?
Some of 55 Wall Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Wall Street currently offering any rent specials?
55 Wall Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Wall Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 55 Wall Street is pet friendly.
Does 55 Wall Street offer parking?
Yes, 55 Wall Street offers parking.
Does 55 Wall Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 55 Wall Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Wall Street have a pool?
No, 55 Wall Street does not have a pool.
Does 55 Wall Street have accessible units?
No, 55 Wall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Wall Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 Wall Street has units with dishwashers.
