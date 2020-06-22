All apartments in New York
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:19 AM

55 wall st

55 Wall Street ·
Location

55 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005
Financial District

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool table
valet service
This 2 Bedroom apartment, Over-sized windows with Panoramic views to the City Skyline also filling the Apartment with Natural light, Soaring ceilings, Hardwood floors and custom-built closet interiors. The State-of-Art kitchen, Stainless steel appliances including a Dishwasher, Maple cabinetry, with great granite counter space. 2 Marble Bathrooms vanity sink, and an illuminated mirror.Amenities, enhancing your home in this High-rise24/7 Doormen and Concierge,Roof deck, Speakeasy bar and BilliardsElegant resident's lounge, Fully equipped gym with brand new machinesHealth club,Private Laundry is available on each floor, On-site Parking, All Utilities are included except for electricity. Pet friendly !Conveniently located in the heart of the Financial District, Lower Manhattan, steps away from Battery Park and is within minutes from all major subway and bus lines including the A,C,E,1,2,3,4,5,6,R,J, and Z trains. It is also conveniently surrounded shopping centers, fine dining and amazing entertainment destinations, for groceries on the way home nearby is the Whole foods and Target.Contact for a showing Call/Text 786 865 2589 Email Geronimo@rosnyc.com angelzapata416054

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 wall st have any available units?
55 wall st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 55 wall st have?
Some of 55 wall st's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 wall st currently offering any rent specials?
55 wall st isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 wall st pet-friendly?
Yes, 55 wall st is pet friendly.
Does 55 wall st offer parking?
Yes, 55 wall st does offer parking.
Does 55 wall st have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 55 wall st offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 wall st have a pool?
No, 55 wall st does not have a pool.
Does 55 wall st have accessible units?
No, 55 wall st does not have accessible units.
Does 55 wall st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 wall st has units with dishwashers.
