55 wall st

This 2 Bedroom apartment, Over-sized windows with Panoramic views to the City Skyline also filling the Apartment with Natural light, Soaring ceilings, Hardwood floors and custom-built closet interiors. The State-of-Art kitchen, Stainless steel appliances including a Dishwasher, Maple cabinetry, with great granite counter space. 2 Marble Bathrooms vanity sink, and an illuminated mirror.Amenities, enhancing your home in this High-rise24/7 Doormen and Concierge,Roof deck, Speakeasy bar and BilliardsElegant resident's lounge, Fully equipped gym with brand new machinesHealth club,Private Laundry is available on each floor, On-site Parking, All Utilities are included except for electricity. Pet friendly !Conveniently located in the heart of the Financial District, Lower Manhattan, steps away from Battery Park and is within minutes from all major subway and bus lines including the A,C,E,1,2,3,4,5,6,R,J, and Z trains. It is also conveniently surrounded shopping centers, fine dining and amazing entertainment destinations, for groceries on the way home nearby is the Whole foods and Target.