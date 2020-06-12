55 Liberty Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors stainless steel air conditioning doorman bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities doorman

NO BROKERS FEE OR CYOF



SUNNY SPACIOUS 24TH FLOOR LOFT HOME / 4 BEDROOMS & 3.5 BATHROOMS - Enter the foyer gallery, and to the left is the living and dining areas and master bedroom suite, and to the right are 3 spacious bedrooms. Accommodating everyone for nesting activities, the gigantic (30'9" X 23'9") corner living room gets brilliant eastern morning and southern daytime sunlight. The open eat in kitchen has stainless steel appliances, concrete countertops, and two seating areas - accommodating a small table and bar stools. The ensuite master bedroom has double closets, views to Brooklyn, and an extra-deep 6' long soaking tub. The three additional bedrooms are on the opposite corner of the apartment, and face south and west with views to the Hudson River. Additionally, there is a guest foyer bathroom, a double vanity windowed hallway bathroom, and another ensuite bathroom. Everyday conveniences include a walk-in coat closet, suburban size walk-in pantry, and a utility closet with a side-by-side washer and dryer. There are hardwood floors, nearly 10' high ceilings, solar shades, and 19 oversized windows affording triple exposures, including of the iconic Wall Street Canyon. This fine home has central air conditioning and radiator heat. 24-hour friendly and efficient doormen, a live-in superintendent. For the convenience of loading and unloading your car, there is a side entrance to the building on Liberty Place. The building is zoned for district 2, Spruce Street School (PS 397, pre-k through 8th grade).



Liberty Tower is one of New York's original skyscrapers; this historic 1909 high-rise has a striking terracotta facade and intricate sculptures of lions, falcons, and gargoyles. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt's law office was one of its first commercial tenants. The building's well maintained facade is the recipient of the Lucy G. Moses Preservation Award from the New York Landmarks Conservancy.



New neighborhood amenities include wonderful dining and shopping at the redesigned Seaport, Brookfield Place, the Oculus, Eataly, and Whole Foods FiDi is coming. Most all subway transportation lines converge nearby at the new PATH and Fulton Street stations.