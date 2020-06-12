All apartments in New York
Home
/
New York, NY
/
55 Liberty Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:36 AM

55 Liberty Street

55 Liberty Street · (212) 452-4485
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

55 Liberty Street, New York, NY 10005
Financial District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 24BC · Avail. now

$12,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
doorman
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
NO BROKERS FEE OR CYOF

SUNNY SPACIOUS 24TH FLOOR LOFT HOME / 4 BEDROOMS & 3.5 BATHROOMS - Enter the foyer gallery, and to the left is the living and dining areas and master bedroom suite, and to the right are 3 spacious bedrooms. Accommodating everyone for nesting activities, the gigantic (30'9" X 23'9") corner living room gets brilliant eastern morning and southern daytime sunlight. The open eat in kitchen has stainless steel appliances, concrete countertops, and two seating areas - accommodating a small table and bar stools. The ensuite master bedroom has double closets, views to Brooklyn, and an extra-deep 6' long soaking tub. The three additional bedrooms are on the opposite corner of the apartment, and face south and west with views to the Hudson River. Additionally, there is a guest foyer bathroom, a double vanity windowed hallway bathroom, and another ensuite bathroom. Everyday conveniences include a walk-in coat closet, suburban size walk-in pantry, and a utility closet with a side-by-side washer and dryer. There are hardwood floors, nearly 10' high ceilings, solar shades, and 19 oversized windows affording triple exposures, including of the iconic Wall Street Canyon. This fine home has central air conditioning and radiator heat. 24-hour friendly and efficient doormen, a live-in superintendent. For the convenience of loading and unloading your car, there is a side entrance to the building on Liberty Place. The building is zoned for district 2, Spruce Street School (PS 397, pre-k through 8th grade).

Liberty Tower is one of New York's original skyscrapers; this historic 1909 high-rise has a striking terracotta facade and intricate sculptures of lions, falcons, and gargoyles. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt's law office was one of its first commercial tenants. The building's well maintained facade is the recipient of the Lucy G. Moses Preservation Award from the New York Landmarks Conservancy.

New neighborhood amenities include wonderful dining and shopping at the redesigned Seaport, Brookfield Place, the Oculus, Eataly, and Whole Foods FiDi is coming. Most all subway transportation lines converge nearby at the new PATH and Fulton Street stations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Liberty Street have any available units?
55 Liberty Street has a unit available for $12,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 55 Liberty Street have?
Some of 55 Liberty Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Liberty Street currently offering any rent specials?
55 Liberty Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Liberty Street pet-friendly?
No, 55 Liberty Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 55 Liberty Street offer parking?
No, 55 Liberty Street does not offer parking.
Does 55 Liberty Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 55 Liberty Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Liberty Street have a pool?
No, 55 Liberty Street does not have a pool.
Does 55 Liberty Street have accessible units?
No, 55 Liberty Street does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Liberty Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 Liberty Street does not have units with dishwashers.
