All apartments in New York
Find more places like 55 East End Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
55 East End Avenue
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:21 PM

55 East End Avenue

55 East End Avenue · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

55 East End Avenue, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 9-G · Avail. now

$3,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
NO FEE. NO BOARD APPROVAL REQUIRED. Come view this extremely gracious Junior 4 apartment, with sunlight from two exposures (N/E), a peek of East River view, and located in a luxury building on serene East End Avenue on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Enter through a foyer with convenient hall closet. The large living room features a dining area, ample seating/entertaining, and even room for a desk by the window and your piano. The renovated kitchen, with dishwasher, opens to the foyer and to the dining alcove. The flexible corner dining alcove is currently being used as a second bedroom, but could also serve as a spacious home office. The renovated bathroom has brass faucets and a pedestal sink. The grand bedroom can accommodate a king size bed, nightstands, dressers, and a desk, if desired. There is excellent closet space and beautiful hardwood floors, throughout. The full-service building offers a 24-hour doorman/concierge; a gorgeous, landscaped common roof deck with full river view; a gym; and a central laundry room. Pets are welcome. Virtual tour, video, and in-person tour available upon request.,NO BOARD APPROVAL REQUIRED..Extremely gracious 1-bedroom plus dining available immediately. Apartment features N/E exposures, offering a partial view of the East River. Renovated kitchen and bath. Excellent closet space. Beautiful hardwood floors. The building offers full-service doorman/concierge, common roof deck, gym, and central laundry room. Pets are welcome! Available August 1st, 2014.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 East End Avenue have any available units?
55 East End Avenue has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 55 East End Avenue have?
Some of 55 East End Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 East End Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
55 East End Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 East End Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 55 East End Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 55 East End Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 55 East End Avenue offers parking.
Does 55 East End Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 East End Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 East End Avenue have a pool?
No, 55 East End Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 55 East End Avenue have accessible units?
No, 55 East End Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 55 East End Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 East End Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 55 East End Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10022
15 East 36
15 East 36th Street
New York, NY 10016
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
The Regent
45 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
21 West Street
21 West St
New York, NY 10014
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity