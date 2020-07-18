55 East End Avenue

Amenities

NO FEE. NO BOARD APPROVAL REQUIRED. Come view this extremely gracious Junior 4 apartment, with sunlight from two exposures (N/E), a peek of East River view, and located in a luxury building on serene East End Avenue on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Enter through a foyer with convenient hall closet. The large living room features a dining area, ample seating/entertaining, and even room for a desk by the window and your piano. The renovated kitchen, with dishwasher, opens to the foyer and to the dining alcove. The flexible corner dining alcove is currently being used as a second bedroom, but could also serve as a spacious home office. The renovated bathroom has brass faucets and a pedestal sink. The grand bedroom can accommodate a king size bed, nightstands, dressers, and a desk, if desired. There is excellent closet space and beautiful hardwood floors, throughout. The full-service building offers a 24-hour doorman/concierge; a gorgeous, landscaped common roof deck with full river view; a gym; and a central laundry room. Pets are welcome. Virtual tour, video, and in-person tour available upon request.,NO BOARD APPROVAL REQUIRED..Extremely gracious 1-bedroom plus dining available immediately. Apartment features N/E exposures, offering a partial view of the East River. Renovated kitchen and bath. Excellent closet space. Beautiful hardwood floors. The building offers full-service doorman/concierge, common roof deck, gym, and central laundry room. Pets are welcome! Available August 1st, 2014.