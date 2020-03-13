All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

549 West 123rd Street

549 West 123rd Street · (917) 880-6897
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

549 West 123rd Street, New York, NY 10027
Morningside Heights

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 13-H · Avail. now

$2,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
game room
parking
garage
media room
tennis court
Fully furnished, exactly as shown in photos! Sorry, no guarantors allowed. Two-year lease required.

Welcome to residence 13H, a bright and beautiful turn-key home with a king-sized bedroom, recent renovations, and six closets throughout. This apartment offers an enclosed terrace, functioning as a bonus room, with stunning views of Columbia University, Riverside Church, Grant's Memorial, the Hudson River, and beyond. Enjoy stainless appliances including a dishwasher, abundant kitchen cabinetry, a sunny dining alcove, hardwood floors, crown molding, and a decorative fireplace plus, a stylish bathroom with subway-tiled shower/bath, mosaic flooring, and generous storage.

The beloved Morningside Gardens co-op complex has fantastic amenities such as 24/7 security, 9+ acres of beautifully landscaped grounds and gardens, a fitness center, laundry in each building, & parking (waitlist) and bike spots for rent. There are both indoor and outdoor play areas, a daycare, game room, and event/meeting rooms. This pet-friendly community also offers clubs and workshops for ceramics, woodworking, photography, and theater.

Right in the middle of the beautiful Columbia Campus expansion, Morningside Gardens is also steps from wonderful restaurants, Fairway supermarket, Morningside Park Farmers Market, the Hudson River Parks, the Harlem River Piers, running and bike paths, tennis courts and more! The city is at your fingertips with the 1 train two blocks away, and the A, B, C, D trains or M4, M11 and M60 buses nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 549 West 123rd Street have any available units?
549 West 123rd Street has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 549 West 123rd Street have?
Some of 549 West 123rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 549 West 123rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
549 West 123rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 549 West 123rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 549 West 123rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 549 West 123rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 549 West 123rd Street does offer parking.
Does 549 West 123rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 549 West 123rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 549 West 123rd Street have a pool?
No, 549 West 123rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 549 West 123rd Street have accessible units?
No, 549 West 123rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 549 West 123rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 549 West 123rd Street has units with dishwashers.
