549 West 123rd Street

Fully furnished, exactly as shown in photos! Sorry, no guarantors allowed. Two-year lease required.



Welcome to residence 13H, a bright and beautiful turn-key home with a king-sized bedroom, recent renovations, and six closets throughout. This apartment offers an enclosed terrace, functioning as a bonus room, with stunning views of Columbia University, Riverside Church, Grant's Memorial, the Hudson River, and beyond. Enjoy stainless appliances including a dishwasher, abundant kitchen cabinetry, a sunny dining alcove, hardwood floors, crown molding, and a decorative fireplace plus, a stylish bathroom with subway-tiled shower/bath, mosaic flooring, and generous storage.



The beloved Morningside Gardens co-op complex has fantastic amenities such as 24/7 security, 9+ acres of beautifully landscaped grounds and gardens, a fitness center, laundry in each building, & parking (waitlist) and bike spots for rent. There are both indoor and outdoor play areas, a daycare, game room, and event/meeting rooms. This pet-friendly community also offers clubs and workshops for ceramics, woodworking, photography, and theater.



Right in the middle of the beautiful Columbia Campus expansion, Morningside Gardens is also steps from wonderful restaurants, Fairway supermarket, Morningside Park Farmers Market, the Hudson River Parks, the Harlem River Piers, running and bike paths, tennis courts and more! The city is at your fingertips with the 1 train two blocks away, and the A, B, C, D trains or M4, M11 and M60 buses nearby.