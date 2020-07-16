Amenities

*CAN BE LEASED CONTIGUOUS WITH 4TH AND 5TH FLOOR*



Located in the heart of the Chelsea Gallery District, this property features two full floors of approximately 4,140 sqft each of open office space across the fourth and fifth floors. This presents signature office opportunities suited for a wide range of tenants! The space is perfect for a social distancing environment. With exceptional natural light and 11 ceiling heights, this opportunity is like no other. Other features include a kitchen/pantry on each floor, two passenger elevators that open directly into the space, an oversized freight elevator that opens directly into the space, 24/7 access, and a lobby attendant. Please note the 5th floor has two bathrooms and the 4th floor has a larger kitchen/pantry with 1 bathroom



Built in 2006, Chelsea Arts Tower is a 20-story glass structure developed by Young Woo Associates and Jack Guttman. Located at 545 West 25th Street, Chelsea Arts Tower is Manhattans first art gallery condominium. The neighborhood residents and tenants are drawn to the area for its restaurants, fast-paced environment, shopping as well as its close proximity to the High Line Park. Transportation is also nearby with access to the A, C, E, 7 trains. Discover the possibilities these exquisite offices and neighborhood has to offer!