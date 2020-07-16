All apartments in New York
545 West 25th Street

545 West 25th Street · (516) 603-2364
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

545 West 25th Street, New York, NY 10001
Chelsea

Price and availability

Amenities

elevator
lobby
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
elevator
lobby
*CAN BE LEASED CONTIGUOUS WITH 4TH AND 5TH FLOOR*

Located in the heart of the Chelsea Gallery District, this property features two full floors of approximately 4,140 sqft each of open office space across the fourth and fifth floors. This presents signature office opportunities suited for a wide range of tenants! The space is perfect for a social distancing environment. With exceptional natural light and 11 ceiling heights, this opportunity is like no other. Other features include a kitchen/pantry on each floor, two passenger elevators that open directly into the space, an oversized freight elevator that opens directly into the space, 24/7 access, and a lobby attendant. Please note the 5th floor has two bathrooms and the 4th floor has a larger kitchen/pantry with 1 bathroom

Built in 2006, Chelsea Arts Tower is a 20-story glass structure developed by Young Woo Associates and Jack Guttman. Located at 545 West 25th Street, Chelsea Arts Tower is Manhattans first art gallery condominium. The neighborhood residents and tenants are drawn to the area for its restaurants, fast-paced environment, shopping as well as its close proximity to the High Line Park. Transportation is also nearby with access to the A, C, E, 7 trains. Discover the possibilities these exquisite offices and neighborhood has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 545 West 25th Street have any available units?
545 West 25th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 545 West 25th Street currently offering any rent specials?
545 West 25th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 545 West 25th Street pet-friendly?
No, 545 West 25th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 545 West 25th Street offer parking?
No, 545 West 25th Street does not offer parking.
Does 545 West 25th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 545 West 25th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 545 West 25th Street have a pool?
No, 545 West 25th Street does not have a pool.
Does 545 West 25th Street have accessible units?
No, 545 West 25th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 545 West 25th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 545 West 25th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 545 West 25th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 545 West 25th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
