531 East 11th street

531 East 11th Street · (954) 701-0662
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

531 East 11th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
NO FEE!This GORGEOUS and RENOVATED two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment features a beautiful granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and microwave! The apartment also features TWO marble bathrooms and in-unit washer and dryer!The apartment is renovated with hardwood floors, high ceilings, and crown molding for East Village charm!Contact Daniel TODAY to schedule a viewing.$3,843 net effective rent with two months free on 19-month lease$3,965 net effective rent with one month free on 13-month lease$4,295 gross rent Ledvech1413

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 531 East 11th street have any available units?
531 East 11th street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 531 East 11th street have?
Some of 531 East 11th street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 531 East 11th street currently offering any rent specials?
531 East 11th street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 531 East 11th street pet-friendly?
No, 531 East 11th street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 531 East 11th street offer parking?
No, 531 East 11th street does not offer parking.
Does 531 East 11th street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 531 East 11th street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 531 East 11th street have a pool?
No, 531 East 11th street does not have a pool.
Does 531 East 11th street have accessible units?
No, 531 East 11th street does not have accessible units.
Does 531 East 11th street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 531 East 11th street has units with dishwashers.
