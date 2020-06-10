531 East 11th street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

NO FEE!This GORGEOUS and RENOVATED two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment features a beautiful granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and microwave! The apartment also features TWO marble bathrooms and in-unit washer and dryer!The apartment is renovated with hardwood floors, high ceilings, and crown molding for East Village charm!Contact Daniel TODAY to schedule a viewing.$3,843 net effective rent with two months free on 19-month lease$3,965 net effective rent with one month free on 13-month lease$4,295 gross rent Ledvech1413