Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

New On Market ! Large & Renovated 1BR in Beautiful Building- More Pictures coming!------------- Fully Renovated 1 Bed Room in a great price, will not last for long. The Apartment has a Spacious Kitchen with Stainless steel appliances. Great layout with full pine Hardwood floors. The apartment is located in one of the best locations in New York City. ( Located 13th St ) ------------ The Building is a Well maintained building with a Dedicated landlord. Just steps to all of the trains and Surrounded By convenient stores,coffee-shops and bars. ------------ If you have any questions or you want to view the place feel free to contact me any time by Phone/Text or Mail. alpha279812