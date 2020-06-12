All apartments in New York
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:19 AM

526 West 111th Street

526 West 111th Street · (212) 381-2570
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

526 West 111th Street, New York, NY 10025
Morningside Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3B · Avail. now

$6,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
doorman
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
key fob access
lobby
Now offering a $3000 Mover's Credit !

No Fee in Morningside Heights Prime! Replace your security deposit and go deposit free with Rhino!
Refined Contemporary Finishes Located just off Broadway on one of the best tree-lined blocks in Morningside Heights. We bring you 3B in 526 West 111th Street, a Modern 3 Bedroom Apartment designed by Kinlin Rutherfurd Architects.

The Designer kitchen boasts Calcutta Marble Backsplash, shaker style cabinetry and White Quartzite Countertops. Enjoy High Ceilings and condo quality features such LED lighting Oak hardwood floors.

This newly redesigned Pre-War building includes Secure Package room, brand new gym, tastefully furnished lobby, Virtual doorman and hi-tech telecom front door entry system with Key FOB & Video Surveillance, brand new Laundry room and is conveniently located close to multiple subways lines, grocery stores, boutique dining, shopping and the finest Universities and Parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 West 111th Street have any available units?
526 West 111th Street has a unit available for $6,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 526 West 111th Street have?
Some of 526 West 111th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 West 111th Street currently offering any rent specials?
526 West 111th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 West 111th Street pet-friendly?
No, 526 West 111th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 526 West 111th Street offer parking?
Yes, 526 West 111th Street does offer parking.
Does 526 West 111th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 526 West 111th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 West 111th Street have a pool?
Yes, 526 West 111th Street has a pool.
Does 526 West 111th Street have accessible units?
No, 526 West 111th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 526 West 111th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 526 West 111th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
