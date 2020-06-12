Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage gym pool doorman

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors Property Amenities doorman gym on-site laundry parking pool garage key fob access lobby

Now offering a $3000 Mover's Credit !



No Fee in Morningside Heights Prime! Replace your security deposit and go deposit free with Rhino!

Refined Contemporary Finishes Located just off Broadway on one of the best tree-lined blocks in Morningside Heights. We bring you 3B in 526 West 111th Street, a Modern 3 Bedroom Apartment designed by Kinlin Rutherfurd Architects.



The Designer kitchen boasts Calcutta Marble Backsplash, shaker style cabinetry and White Quartzite Countertops. Enjoy High Ceilings and condo quality features such LED lighting Oak hardwood floors.



This newly redesigned Pre-War building includes Secure Package room, brand new gym, tastefully furnished lobby, Virtual doorman and hi-tech telecom front door entry system with Key FOB & Video Surveillance, brand new Laundry room and is conveniently located close to multiple subways lines, grocery stores, boutique dining, shopping and the finest Universities and Parks.