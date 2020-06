Amenities

Large and bright one bedroom apartment located on 81st street between York and East End Ave. The apartment is approximately 550 sf and has a rear facing, sunny bedroom. The kitchen is completely separate from the comfortable living room. The apartment has good closet space throughout. Two washer and two dryers in the basement. The co-op board is liberal with no sublet restrictions and the board package is not a burden. Please reach out for your private showing!