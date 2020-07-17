All apartments in New York
Find more places like 520 West 45th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
520 West 45th Street
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:48 AM

520 West 45th Street

520 West 45th Street · (646) 284-0907
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Hell's Kitchen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

520 West 45th Street, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-D · Avail. now

$6,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
doorman
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
Rent this handsomely crafted over-sized 2 bed/2 bath in a new boutique condo. The 1,211 square foot home boasts 13 feet ceilings, washer/dryer and black walnut floors through out. The chef's kitchen is outfitted in all Viking appliances, including a wine refrigerator, farm sink, and island on wheels with soapstone counters. The king-sized master bedroom has a cavernous walk in closet. The queen-sized second bedroom has a double height closet. The en suite master bath is extra luxurious with radiant heating, grey slate flooring and a ceramic glazed walls. This home is built with the highest level of quality and custom materials for a tenant with a keen eye of refinement. The building is serviced by a very hands on super and a part-time doorman. The building has a gorgeous gym on the first floor that opens onto a relaxing patio. In the heart of Hell's Kitchen, this home is near all transportation and restaurants and night-life the neighborhood hosts.,Be the FIRST tenant in this handsomely crafted over-sized 2 bed/2 bath in a new boutique condo. The 1,211 square foot home boasts 13 feet ceilings, washer/dryer and black walnut floors through out. The chef's kitchen is outfitted in all Viking appliances, including a wine refrigerator, farm sink, and island on wheels with soapstone counters. The king-sized master bedroom has a cavernous walk in closet. The queen-sized second bedroom has a double height closet. The en suite master bath is extra luxurious with radiant heating, grey slate flooring and a ceramic glazed walls. This home is built with the highest level of quality and custom materials for a tenant with a keen eye of refinement. The building is serviced by a very hands on super and a part-time doorman. The building has a gorgeous gym on the first floor that opens onto a relaxing patio. In the heart of Hell's Kitchen, this home is near all transportation and restaurants and night-life the neighborhood hosts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 West 45th Street have any available units?
520 West 45th Street has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 West 45th Street have?
Some of 520 West 45th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 West 45th Street currently offering any rent specials?
520 West 45th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 West 45th Street pet-friendly?
No, 520 West 45th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 520 West 45th Street offer parking?
No, 520 West 45th Street does not offer parking.
Does 520 West 45th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 520 West 45th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 West 45th Street have a pool?
No, 520 West 45th Street does not have a pool.
Does 520 West 45th Street have accessible units?
No, 520 West 45th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 520 West 45th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 West 45th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 520 West 45th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
The Concerto
200 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10019
Liberty Plaza
10 Liberty St
New York, NY 10038
Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street
New York, NY 10016
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity