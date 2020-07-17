520 West 45th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets gym doorman refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities doorman gym

Rent this handsomely crafted over-sized 2 bed/2 bath in a new boutique condo. The 1,211 square foot home boasts 13 feet ceilings, washer/dryer and black walnut floors through out. The chef's kitchen is outfitted in all Viking appliances, including a wine refrigerator, farm sink, and island on wheels with soapstone counters. The king-sized master bedroom has a cavernous walk in closet. The queen-sized second bedroom has a double height closet. The en suite master bath is extra luxurious with radiant heating, grey slate flooring and a ceramic glazed walls. This home is built with the highest level of quality and custom materials for a tenant with a keen eye of refinement. The building is serviced by a very hands on super and a part-time doorman. The building has a gorgeous gym on the first floor that opens onto a relaxing patio. In the heart of Hell's Kitchen, this home is near all transportation and restaurants and night-life the neighborhood hosts.,Be the FIRST tenant in this handsomely crafted over-sized 2 bed/2 bath in a new boutique condo. The 1,211 square foot home boasts 13 feet ceilings, washer/dryer and black walnut floors through out. The chef's kitchen is outfitted in all Viking appliances, including a wine refrigerator, farm sink, and island on wheels with soapstone counters. The king-sized master bedroom has a cavernous walk in closet. The queen-sized second bedroom has a double height closet. The en suite master bath is extra luxurious with radiant heating, grey slate flooring and a ceramic glazed walls. This home is built with the highest level of quality and custom materials for a tenant with a keen eye of refinement. The building is serviced by a very hands on super and a part-time doorman. The building has a gorgeous gym on the first floor that opens onto a relaxing patio. In the heart of Hell's Kitchen, this home is near all transportation and restaurants and night-life the neighborhood hosts.